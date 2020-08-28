'Murga Chaiye Mereko': Internet Channels its Inner Gaitonde as Netflix Asks 'What do You Desire?'

Whether caption contest or taking the joke on one's self, Netflix's meme game is only getting stronger with each passing day.

In one of its latest social media posts, the OTT platform has its audience once more giggling with Lucifer asking 'What do you desire'?

However, imagine Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gam answering 'Good looks, good looks and good looks' or Gaitonde from Sacred Games saying, "Murga chaiye mereko (I want a hen)" to Tom Ellis' question! Or young Eleven from Stranger Things sporting a classic example to the question is sure to leave you in fits of laughter.

From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Kal Ho Na Ho, Netflix has managed a range of responses.

Since being shared, the post cracked up the internet going viral and garnering over 2 lakh likes and ofcourse netizens bombarding the comments' section with their hilarious 'desires'.

One user said, "Ganne ka juice", while another said, "Unlimited internet pizza or momo mangta hai mereko".

Another user said, "Makeup, clothes, shoes, bags" while someone else said, "El is mood". Indeed!

Netflix and its caption contest isn't an unusual event either on social media.

In another recent post, Netflix gave the opportunity to relive your youth with a creative caption contest that attempted to combine the old and the new.