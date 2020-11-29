Murthal Dhaba Opens up Doors to Protesting Farmers, Offers Free Meals for Three Days

A popular eatery in Haryana's Murthal has come forward to help agitating farmers, thousands of whom have traveled to the national capital in the past week to protest against the Centre's farm laws.

The Amrik Sukhdev dhaba, popularly known as Murthal dhaba, has come out to support farmers with food and meals. As thousands of farmers poured into the city, the dhaba opened up its doors to the protesters and organised a three-day langar service for the protesters.

A video of farmers enjoying a meal at the eatery has been going viral. The clip was posted on Facebook by India Youth Congress with the caption, "India With Farmers This is MY INDIA! Salute. Dhaba Amrik Sukhdev in Delhi Haryana border Murthal serves free food to farmers.

Raising slogans, singing songs and carrying flags in reds, greens and blues, around 400 farmers with affiliation to different outfits from a number of states on Saturday gathered at north Delhi's Burari ground where they have been permitted to hold a peaceful protest against the new farm reform laws.

While thousands of farmers stayed put at the Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi for the third consecutive day amid heavy police presence, many made their way into the national capital and gathered at the Nirankari ground, one of the largest in the city.

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana and also from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, arrived in trucks and tractors. Bhuvan Singh Yadav had started his journey from Gwalior on November 24 and reached Delhi via Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh along with several other members of the All India Krishak Khet Majdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS).

(With inputs from PTI)