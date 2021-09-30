Museum Commissioned Danish Artist for $84,000. He Sent Back 'Blank' Canvases

For a Danish artist stealing $84,000 (Rs 62.5 lakh approx) is not a robbery but a self-described conceptual artwork titled “Take the Money and Run.” Jens Haaning is the man behind this new form of artwork who was commissioned by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in northern Denmark to recreate two of his earlier works as part of its “Work It Out” exhibition, reported Danish National Broadcaster DR. In the Work It Out exhibition, which were first exhibited in 2007, Haaning’s work consisted of two canvases encased in glass that contained the average income of Denmark and Austria as real banknotes. The report mentioned that Haaning’s latest artwork consisted of two glass frames with several banknotes. However, this time when the staff at the art museum Kunsten in Aalborg opened the packages from the artist two days before the exhibition, half a million Danish kroner were missing. Haaning took the money and called his artwork, “Take the Money And Run.”

According to Haaning’s agreement with the museum, the money had to be returned when the exhibition ended. However, Haaning said that it would not happen, reported DR. The artist mentioned that taking away the money is part of the artwork.

DR reports that Haaning’s latest work is a commentary and protest against the remuneration conditions that the museum offered him. According to Haaning, it would cost him 25,000 kroner (Rs 2,89,905) out of his own pocket to recreate the two previous works. DR reported that Haaning questioned why he should show work about Denmark and Herning 11 years ago, or one about Austria’s relationship with a bank 14 years ago. The artist rather wanted to create an artwork that showcased his relationship with money and his own current situation.

Speaking on a podcast last week, Haaning even encouraged people to take inspiration from his work. Haaning said, “ I encourage other people who have just as miserable working conditions as me to do the same. If they are sitting on some sh*t job and not getting money and are actually being asked to give money to go to work, then take the box and plug off.”

