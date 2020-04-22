Museums Are Sharing Their Creepiest Exhibits and the Results are the Stuff of Nightmares





All public places, meant for tourism or entertainment, have been shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Museums, amusement parks, monuments and other spaces of gatherings have brought their shutters down.

Yorkshire Museum, England, however, has devised a plan for its fellow museums to stay active and going during the lockdown period. On every Friday, the body hosts a curator battle with other museums online based on a particular theme.

Tweeting a picture of a hair bun from the burial of a Roman lady on April 17, it started the ‘Creepiest Object’ themed curator battle. This immediately sparked a viral spree.

The tweet read, “Museums Assemble! It’s time for #Curatorbattle! Today’s theme, chosen by you, is #CreepiestObject! We’re kicking things off with this 3rd/ 4th century hair bun from the burial of a #Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place… Can you beat it?”





Take a look at the tweets and decide which object managed to creep you out the most –the mermaid skeleton from National Museums Scotland, broken dolls from c. 1920 or a sheep’s heart stuck with pins and nails from circa 1911.





Imagine rummaging through an archive and unwrapping this 👇



MC 490A: Broken Dolls head in many parts with fair hair c.1920



Found on the grounds of @StJudesHead. Let’s hope they treat the pupils better 😂#CuratorBattle #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/J5aVRNuSo6 — Egham Museum (@EghamMuseum) April 17, 2020





Sheep's heart stuck with pins and nails and strung on a loop of cord. Made in South Devon, circa 1911, "for breaking evil spells", @Pitt_Rivers collections #CreepiestObject #CuratorBattle pic.twitter.com/z5vdCFCU4S — Dan Hicks (@profdanhicks) April 17, 2020





GUYS we know we have already won. This severed lower leg by Kerry Jameson has sprouted its own legs and a rather beastly head. @COCAYork #RethinkCeramics pic.twitter.com/Ip84aNacUX — York Art Gallery (@YorkArtGallery) April 17, 2020





Hold up! We’d be totally remiss if we didn’t jump on this #CreepiestObject train. We’re way a-head of you with the severed noggin of Peter Kurten, real-life #Vampire of Dusseldorf! ‍♂️ You can fang us later for the #nightmares. #CuratorBattle pic.twitter.com/7uritZMmIc — Believe It or Not! (@Ripleys) April 20, 2020





We have quite a few creepy specimen. According to many visitors, our #CreepiestObject is this one - half a pregnant cat in fluid: pic.twitter.com/OQuShfv2pN — Grant Museum of Zoology (@GrantMuseum) April 17, 2020

Bringin’ our A-game for this #CURATORBATTLE! What is it? Just a CURSED CHILDREN’S TOY that we found inside the walls of a 155-year-old mansion. We call it “Wheelie” - and it MOVES ON ITS OWN: Staff put it in one place and find it in another spot later on…. #Creepiestobject pic.twitter.com/FQzMzacr8a — PEI Museum (@PEIMuseum) April 17, 2020



