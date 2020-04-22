BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Museums Are Sharing Their Creepiest Exhibits and the Results are the Stuff of Nightmares

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

Yorkshire museum hosts a curator battle with other museums online based on a particular theme.

Share this:


All public places, meant for tourism or entertainment, have been shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Museums, amusement parks, monuments and other spaces of gatherings have brought their shutters down.

Yorkshire Museum, England, however, has devised a plan for its fellow museums to stay active and going during the lockdown period. On every Friday, the body hosts a curator battle with other museums online based on a particular theme.

Tweeting a picture of a hair bun from the burial of a Roman lady on April 17, it started the ‘Creepiest Object’ themed curator battle. This immediately sparked a viral spree.

The tweet read, “Museums Assemble! It’s time for #Curatorbattle! Today’s theme, chosen by you, is #CreepiestObject! We’re kicking things off with this 3rd/ 4th century hair bun from the burial of a #Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place… Can you beat it?”



Take a look at the tweets and decide which object managed to creep you out the most –the mermaid skeleton from National Museums Scotland, broken dolls from c. 1920 or a sheep’s heart stuck with pins and nails from circa 1911.







Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,700,929

    +44,420*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,565,059

    +86,425*

  • Cured/Discharged

    686,634

    +34,898*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,496

    +7,107*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres