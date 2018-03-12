GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Mushfiqur Rahim's 'Naagin' Dance After Guiding Bangladesh to Historic Win is Now a Meme

Mushfiqur Rahim pulled off a cobra dance after playing a scintillating knock of 72* off 35 balls and helping Bangladesh to a stunning victory over Sri Lanka.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 12, 2018, 12:08 PM IST
Cricketers are known to celebrate victories in their unique styles.

From Sourav Ganguly waving his jersey at Lord's balcony after historic Natwest final win to Shoaib Akhtar's flying celebration after taking a wicket to Brett Lee's Chainsaw celebrations to Pakistan's Test team doing push-ups after defeating England, we have seen it all.

Now, joining the unique celebration party is Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim.

Rahim became the latest rage on the Internet after the star batsman guided Bangladesh to an improbable win over hosts Sri Lanka in the third T20I of the Nidahas Trophy tri-series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

After hitting the winning runs, Mushfiqur couldn't control his excitement and celebrated the victory in unique style.

The right-hander looked into the eye of the bowler Thisara Perera and then pulled-off an amusing cobra dance routine in front of the supporters.

Mushfiqur-Rahim_Twitter




Soon enough, Twitterati joined Rahim's celebrations with hilarious memes.




























Mushfiqur Rahim starred with the bat, providing a stunning finish as Bangladesh chased down 215 to register a comprehensive 5-wicket win over.

Set a huge total of 215, Bangladesh was in the match from the very start as Liton Das was promoted to open the innings, who then scored a quick-fire 43 off just 19 balls.

