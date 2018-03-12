Mushfiqur Rahim's 'Naagin' Dance After Guiding Bangladesh to Historic Win is Now a Meme
Mushfiqur Rahim pulled off a cobra dance after playing a scintillating knock of 72* off 35 balls and helping Bangladesh to a stunning victory over Sri Lanka.
From Sourav Ganguly waving his jersey at Lord's balcony after historic Natwest final win to Shoaib Akhtar's flying celebration after taking a wicket to Brett Lee's Chainsaw celebrations to Pakistan's Test team doing push-ups after defeating England, we have seen it all.
Now, joining the unique celebration party is Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim.
Rahim became the latest rage on the Internet after the star batsman guided Bangladesh to an improbable win over hosts Sri Lanka in the third T20I of the Nidahas Trophy tri-series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.
After hitting the winning runs, Mushfiqur couldn't control his excitement and celebrated the victory in unique style.
The right-hander looked into the eye of the bowler Thisara Perera and then pulled-off an amusing cobra dance routine in front of the supporters.
Had seen #NaginDance 🐍 in wedding processions. Now saw in international cricket. जीवन धन्य हो गया अब #BANvSL #NidahasTrophy2018 #CobraDance pic.twitter.com/N32HRuS0yG— Siba Mohanty (@Siba_TNIE) March 10, 2018
Soon enough, Twitterati joined Rahim's celebrations with hilarious memes.
Nagin's (Ft Mushfiqur Rahim) New Poster looks promising. pic.twitter.com/cDaRR5Kex1— Astronaut (@TheRobustRascal) March 10, 2018
Mushfiqur Rahim paying tribute to Sridevi ma'am— Raijin Antony (@RaijinAntony) March 10, 2018
No indian player did it. Shame on Indian players#Mushi #SLvBAN
pic.twitter.com/0dKpfUbDjI
#SLvBAN Srilankan team: we post such a huge total we will win easily— Rao Zameer (@raozameer97) March 11, 2018
mushfiqur rahim: pic.twitter.com/AmzETwjzci
Some where between this Mushfiqur Rahim grew up.#SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/xqlZWazf3R— SANATH (@Dude_Cricket) March 10, 2018
From Getting #Aadhaar To Learning The Nagin Dance, Bangladeshis Are Evolving To Be Indians. #SLvBAN #BANvsSL Mushfiqur Rahim pic.twitter.com/GM3YA5W8sz— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 10, 2018
Mushfiqur Rahim would be a superstar if he perfoms the same 'Naagin Dance' steps in Indian Weddings.#SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/rJq25AV3KP— Peeyush Sharma (@peeyushsharmaa) March 10, 2018
That was a great movie pic.twitter.com/moxxNO5TI0— संघी बुल्ला (@Binakahelunga) March 10, 2018
wtf who made dis— HArdY (@khiladi_hardY) March 12, 2018
cccc @mushfiqur15
#SLvBAN #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/HzD5e01VhL
Don't like to judge celebrations but Rahim doing Nagin dance is a meme for life.— Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 10, 2018
Mushfiqur Rahim starred with the bat, providing a stunning finish as Bangladesh chased down 215 to register a comprehensive 5-wicket win over.
Set a huge total of 215, Bangladesh was in the match from the very start as Liton Das was promoted to open the innings, who then scored a quick-fire 43 off just 19 balls.
