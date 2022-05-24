CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Quad#Weather
Home » News » Buzz » Mushree Challenge, The Dangerous Social Media Trend That's Breaking Ribs and Limbs
1-MIN READ

Mushree Challenge, The Dangerous Social Media Trend That's Breaking Ribs and Limbs

A person has shared a video of himself jumping into the bushes with a group of friends.

A person has shared a video of himself jumping into the bushes with a group of friends.

The trend originated in France when people started jumping as a protest against America.

Buzz Staff

The Internet and social media have become a place for so many bizarre trends. And now they have touched new levels of danger. A person has shared a video of himself jumping into the bushes with a group of friends. That’s not it, he also explained how much they got hurt while performing this “trend”, which is called the Mushree Challenge.

Mushree Challenge is a trend where a person has to jump from a certain height. According to the reports, these challengers say that they do it just for fun and many of them have ended up breaking their ribs and bones.

Another report says, the trend originated in France when people started jumping as a protest against America, but now it has become a trend among youngsters. A group of 350 people was created on Facebook where people wearing boiler suits jumped into the bushes and posted their videos.

This is not the first time we have seen such a crazy trend that has been followed by the netizens. Earlier, another trend, the ALS challenge, went viral on the internet. As part of it, people dumped buckets of ice water over their heads.

How does it work? If someone tags any of the people on social media, they must either dump a bucket of ice water over their heads within 24 hours or pay $100 to the ALS Foundation.

Bottles have been at the centre of viral challenges since time immemorial. Remember that insane challenge where you had to flip a bottle and make it land upright?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags
first published:May 24, 2022, 11:43 IST