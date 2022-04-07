Mushrooms Can ‘Talk’ to Each Other, Have 50-word Vocabulary, Says Research

It is not an unknown fact that trees and plants have life and can perform many functions on their own but have you ever heard of fungi talking among themselves. As bizarre and unbelievable as it may sound, a study has revealed that mushrooms, which are considered a rich source of protein, can talk among themselves. Not just that, a list of at least 50 words has been prepared and it’s a part of the vocabulary they use to communicate with each other.

A study of the electrical activity of four species of fungi found electrical impulses were structurally similar to human speech and resembled the vocabulary of dozens of words. When wood-digesting mushrooms came into contact with wood, the impulses increased, implying that fungi may use electrical communications to exchange information about food or harm, found the study conducted by Professor Andrew Adamatzky of the University of the West of England. The study was published in the Royal Society Open Science journal.

Adam Adamatsky focused his research on four types of mushrooms: enoki, split gill, ghost, and caterpillar fungi. He used tiny electrodes to record the electrical activity of substrates colonised by the mushroom’s hyphae. The results revealed that electrical spikes frequently appeared in clusters, which Adamatsky compares to a human vocabulary of up to 50 words. He adds in the report, “We demonstrate that distributions of fungus word lengths reflect those of human languages." Split gills, which grow on rotting wood, had the most complicated speaking patterns, he adds. According to Adamatsky, fungi in a network may use spike trains to signal their presence, similar to how wolves howl.

Professor Adamatzky claimed that the average length of each ‘word’ was 5.97 letters, compared to 4.8 letters in the English language, indicating that fungi had minds and consciousness.

Dan Bebber, from the University of Exeter and a member of the British Mycological Society’s fungal biology research committee, said, “The interpretation as the language seems somewhat overenthusiastic and would require far more research"|, the Guardian reported.

