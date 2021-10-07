Musical Instruments May Replace Vehicle Horns and Desis are ‘Tuning’ in With Memes

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on October 3 said a new law was being mulled, wherein Indian musical instruments would replace the sound of vehicle horns. The sound of harmonium, tabla, violin, mouth organ et al would act as horns, and the sirens of ambulances and police vehicles would be replaced with soothing sounds, as per a PTI report. The announcement was made by the minister in Nashik. A tweet by news agency ANI reads, “We’re thinking of bringing a law under which use of sound of Indian musical instruments like harmonium, tabla,etc as a horn for vehicles will be compulsory. Sirens of ambulances&police vehicles will also be replaced with soothing sounds: Union Min Nitin Gadkari in Nashik on Oct 3". Social media users had some interesting thoughts on the subject, with many of them coming up with memes on some hypothetical scenarios that may arise. Check out the thoughts that Twitter had.

Sounds of Indian musical instruments to be used for horns of vehicles : Nitin Gadkari*People fighting on Delhi roads : pic.twitter.com/xBy1bb3fyv — Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) October 6, 2021

Union Transport minister: Law soon on mandatory use of Indian musical instruments as vehicle horns.ITO during office hours. pic.twitter.com/JQEbkkDEln — Akshay Dongare (@AkshayDongare_) October 5, 2021

Soon truck drivers on highway 😂 pic.twitter.com/ryn4lrAQh7— ᐯIIᑎOᗪ (@progra_memer) October 5, 2021

*The sound of Indian musical instruments to be used in horns of vehicles*People in traffic: pic.twitter.com/7ka8GVsVZu — Adit Jain (@thenameisadit) October 6, 2021

Traffic jam after this law is passed pic.twitter.com/sPsUCUy5uL— गौरव (@mishrageee) October 5, 2021

Can hear this now on the roads 😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/N63sNaliQV— yash (@yadsul) October 5, 2021

Apart from memes, many came up with ideas and suggestions, with some Twitter users having high hopes for the musicality of Bengaluru and Delhi roads.

Heard that Mr. @nitin_gadkari is planning a law to use sound of indian musical instruments for horns of vehicles. As a musician it really excites me, I would like to suggest usage of different musical pitches of such instruments which will create a harmony and sound pleasant.— Anand Shah (@anandshah479) October 5, 2021

Bangalore will become India's most musical city pic.twitter.com/ArOtaIy95a— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 6, 2021

Bengaluru's Silk Board Junction will turn into a music hall.— . (@ram_bhaktha) October 5, 2021

In a huge traffic jam. pic.twitter.com/IlTYK6adNC— Mr. White (@Walterwhite1483) October 5, 2021

As per PTI, Gadkari was speaking at a highway inauguration ceremony. He said that he was studying the sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles so that they could be replaced with a more pleasant tune that was played on the All India Radio. Gadkari said he put an end to red beacons. Now I want to put an end to these sirens as well. Now I am studying the sirens (used by) ambulances and police. An artist composed a tune of Akashwani (All Indian Radio) and it was played early in the morning. I am thinking of using that tune for ambulances so that people feel pleasant. It is so irritating, especially after ministers pass by, the sirens are used at full volume. This also harms the ears," the report quoted him as saying.

The Union minister said the new Mumbai-Delhi highway worth Rs 1 lakh crore is already under construction, but it goes through Bhiwandi and reaches the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust the periphery of Mumbai. Gadkari said the ministry is already building a highway on the Vasai creek. He said as the then PWD minister of Maharashtra, he could not link Bandra-Worli to Vasai-Virar. I plan to build a bridge in the sea and link it to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and then it should take 12 hours (to cover the distance between) Nariman Point to Delhi. This will decongest the Western Express Highway, Gadkari said.

(With inputs from PTI)

