Musician Cycles for 4000 Km from East to West Coast of US to Raise Funds for Yemen Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has affected most of the countries of the world. However, some countries which were already facing a humanitarian crisis have suffered far more and Yemen is one such country.

Situated in the Middle East, the country has been involved in an unending war since 2011, which has affected millions of children.

With the deadly pandemic entering the country, the situation has worsened for civilians and to help them, an American citizen is cycling to raise funds.

Ruben Lopez, a musician and cyclist from Chicago, started cycling on August 18th and covered over 2,500 mile across the country to raise funds and awareness for Yemen.

In his recent tweet, Lopez shared images of his starting point at Poo Poo point, which is near the eastern coast of the United States, and finishing point at Pee Pee Creek which is situated at the western coast of the country. The cycling trip across the country took Lopez 36 days to complete. He captioned the image, “I can’t believe I did it. Over 2500 miles on a bicycle, 36 days LMFAO.”

Lopez’s GoFundMe page describes his motivation for this feat where he says, the country which was already suffering from incessant air strikes now has COVID-19, disease outbreak and blockades. He also mentioned that during such times, it was unexpected that there would be a suspension of aid during the worst humanitarian crisis the world has seen in the last hundred years. Hence, to help the people of Yemen, Lopez took up this challenge.

Netizens have expressed their support to Lopez, some even donated to his cause. On user commented, “Saving Yemen by going from Poo Pop Point to Pee Per Creek is probably the noblest thing anyone has ever done in history(sic).”

According to UNICEF, Yemen is going through the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, as more than 24 million people which accounts for 80 per cent of the population is in need of humanitarian assistance, including more than 12 million children. With the 2020 pandemic which is spreading rapidly, Yemen is facing “an emergency within an emergency.”

The country is facing a dearth of sanitation, masks, gloves, oxygen tanks, and clean water, which is why only half of health facilities are functioning. The organisation has also reported that most of the health workers are receiving no salaries or incentives, and 10.2 million children don't have access to basic healthcare.