Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Musician Duane Allman's Iconic 'Layla' Guitar Fetches Rs 9 Crore At Macon Auction

Until recently, the guitar affectionately called 'Layla' had been on display at the Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House in Macon.

Associated Press

Updated:August 19, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Musician Duane Allman's Iconic 'Layla' Guitar Fetches Rs 9 Crore At Macon Auction
In this undated file photo, members of the Allman Brothers Band, from left, Dickey Betts, Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks, Gregg Allman and Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johanson, eat at the H&H Restaurant in downtown Macon, Ga. | (The Macon Telegraph via AP, File)
Loading...

Fans of Duane Allman in Macon, Georgia, say they didn't expect the late musician's old guitar to sell for $1.25 million at a recent auction.

The gold-topped guitar is the one Allman played in the hit song "Layla," where he performed with Eric Clapton, The Telegraph reported.

Until recently, the guitar affectionately called "Layla" had been on display at the Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House in Macon.

"I don't think anybody expected that," Museum Director Richard Brent said of the amount. "The history of it is what sold it."

Brent said the man who bought the guitar at the auction is an out-of-town collector who wishes to remain anonymous.

The buyer has agreed to share the instrument with the museum at certain times. That means it will be coming back to the museum in late November, Brent said.

"It will be coming back to The Big House in late November," Brent said. "We couldn't ask for more than that."

Duane Allman played the guitar on the first two Allman Brothers records, and in "Loan Me a Dime" with Boz Scaggs, Brent said. The recording "Layla" with Derek and the Dominoes is among the last times Allman played that guitar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram