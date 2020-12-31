Musician Turns Social Media Conversations into Song, Netizens are in Awe of it

After social media entertainer Yashraj Mukhate become an overnight sensation, a Canadian singer-composer Lubalin has also gone viral on the internet by turning social media conversations into a song. Lubalin has made a song of a Facebook conversation which has left the netizens into splits. The video was originally shared on TikTok and has garnered over 9 million views there. Following that Lubalin shared the video on his Instagram and Facebook pages.

Lubalin’s first song is an unusual conversation about the purchase of two beds. Sharing the video on his Instagram he wrote, “I made a tiktok yesterday and it a little bit blew up (9+ million views ) figured I'd share it here too... #thsnks”.

Post being shared, the video has garnered over 6.5 lakh views on Instagram and a number of reactions. A user commented, “I've now lost count how many times I've watched this, cried laughing & shared with fam & friends. The best of 2020!!! You're super talented btw! I listen to your music but this is a banger lol thsnks.....”. Another user commented, “Absolute masterpiece It is my ringtone since yesterday can't stop listening to it.”

Another song of Lubalin is based on a conversation between two women named Caroline and Helen about a recipe. While his facial expressions are blowing the internet, the musician recalled the day when he has just 400 followers on Instagram as he wrote, “Anotha one! Remember 7 days ago when I had 400 followers? ”.

Now Lubalin has 13, 200 Instagram followers and 26, 000 followers on Twitter.

The musicians second video has grabbed a lot of attention like the previous one. Netizens are lauding Lubalin for these amazing songs. One of them commented, “Don't ever stop this man! I would start drama for you just so you can turn it into a song lol”. Another comment on his post reads, “You’re the only reason I’m not deleting IG. With great power comes great responsibility”. A third comment reads, “I need one every week. Thank you so much ”

The songs are being widely shared on various social media platforms are prompting several reactions.

Earlier, Yashraj created the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' jingle that took the country by storm. It is still being shared on various social media platforms.