»
1-min read

Musicians Play Titanic Theme Music as Shopping Mall Starts Flooding After Heavy Rain

Torrential rains hit the town on Sunday and the Plaza Patria mall in Zapopan, Mexico was flooded in no time. However, a bunch of local musicians who were playing at the venue decided that the best way to mark the occasion was by playing the Titanic music.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
Do you remember that iconic scene from 'Titanic' where the ship is just about to sink and the band plays a soulful tune at the end as Rose and Jack scurry to find shelter? The band, despite the adverse circumstances, chooses to play music till the very end. Going down in style much?

Recently, a mall in Mexico decided to recreate the scene. Quite literally.

The video that has been uploaded on Twitter shows water leaking into the mall premises while the band plays the Titanic theme music.

Naturally, the aptness of the music blew spectators' minds away:

Clearly, the band had the perfect song for the ambience!

