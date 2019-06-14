Musicians Play Titanic Theme Music as Shopping Mall Starts Flooding After Heavy Rain
Torrential rains hit the town on Sunday and the Plaza Patria mall in Zapopan, Mexico was flooded in no time. However, a bunch of local musicians who were playing at the venue decided that the best way to mark the occasion was by playing the Titanic music.
Do you remember that iconic scene from 'Titanic' where the ship is just about to sink and the band plays a soulful tune at the end as Rose and Jack scurry to find shelter? The band, despite the adverse circumstances, chooses to play music till the very end. Going down in style much?
Recently, a mall in Mexico decided to recreate the scene. Quite literally.
The video that has been uploaded on Twitter shows water leaking into the mall premises while the band plays the Titanic theme music.
BRUHHH THIS MALL STARTED FLOODING AND LOOK WHAT THE BAND PLAYED 😂😂😂💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/BFiOMIow05— Idris Elbum (@EBakuTheGreat) June 9, 2019
Naturally, the aptness of the music blew spectators' minds away:
Like shoutout to them outstanding song selection 😂😂😂— Idris Elbum (@EBakuTheGreat) June 9, 2019
They shoulda done "Nearer My God To Thee" like the violin players did in the movie.— Imperialist St. Paul (@StImperialist) June 10, 2019
That scene killls me every time pic.twitter.com/x1K9kncUiP— jestina (@jestinajoy_) June 10, 2019
Clearly, the band had the perfect song for the ambience!
