'Muskaan' to 'Dushman Duniya Ka': Twitter Revisits Bollywood Films 'Nobody Remembers'

Bollywood is a treasure trove of undiscovered gems, especially when it comes to the 90s and early 2000s. Maybe you heard of these films growing up, maybe the generation preceding you was more into them, maybe you were into them too but memory gradually gave way, but Desi Twitter certainly isn’t giving up. Now, Twitterati have dug up obscure Bollywood movies that nobody remembers anymore, save for the person sharing them. Some of these are big ones too, starring the likes of Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda. Films such as “Baal- a Bird in Danger", “Muskaan", and — bonus — a Himesh Reshammiya-starrer called “Radio- Love on Air" were some of the honourable mentions in the Twitter thread. Other films to make the cut for this thread “Daawat-e-Ishq", “Total Siyappa", a 2000’s film “Shikaari", “Dushman Duniya Ka" — a movie that pulled off Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan co-starring while sporting some questionable moustaches. While some of these movies were declared rather measly by Twitter users, some fared better and were deemed as cool films worthy of a re-watch. Check them out below.

“Name a movie which NOBODY remembers except you," wrote a Twitter user, from which this lengthy thread spiralled.

Name a movie which NOBODY remembers except you. pic.twitter.com/16FrpwgGoS— 🛀 (@iFunkaar) September 7, 2021

I thought this was such a smart murder mystery lmao 😂 pic.twitter.com/a3IIJEokA2— Antara Kashyap (@AntaraKashyap) September 8, 2021

Himesh Reshammiya’s “Radio" is not one to be buried in public memory. Not so soon. A Twitter user even claimed to have enjoyed the music from this film.

Under the following post, “Mausam is the worst movie I ever saw on big screen. Close second is Yuvraaj," was the verdict from one Twitter user. Another came to the defence of “Break ke Baad" and said it was a good movie.

It’s difficult to believe “Dushman Duniya Ka" ever existed. Twitterati concurred on the point. “Can’t believe this movie existed… only the great mehmood could’ve pulled off such a casting coup," wrote one user.

Ft Shahrukh and Salman both 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/l8TDOnD0x3— ahad sanya (@ahadsanya) September 7, 2021

The following Amitabh Bachchan-starrer gathered some praise. “Concept was too good. Must have been an hollywood rip off. If not, this was a really cool movie," a Twitter user wrote.

Bollywood scarcely turns away Indians when they go digging for meme material. Only recently, Twitter had a gala time when someone posted a clip from the 1999 comedy film “Mother". The strange, cringey dialogue featuring in the scene spurred memes for days.

