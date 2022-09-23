Muslim Family Ostracized For Riding on Wedding Horse in a Gujarat Village

A Muslim family was ostracized for riding on a wedding horse in a village in Gujarat. The community also fined the family 25 paisa symbolising the family’s “unworthiness.”

Razak Mansuri and his family members in Timbi village in Jafrabad taluka of Amreli district have been living a miserable life for the past few months because his family has been ostracized by the Ghanchi Muslim community because of carrying out wedding procession of his son Rafiq in March this year on a horse.

The Ghanchi Muslim Jamat barred him and his family from attending any social functions of the community and asked other community members not to have any relations with Razak’s family. The community has boycotted him socially and economically.

Razak’s 32-year-old brother Rafiq got married in March this year and had taken out a procession where he rode a horse, which angered the community members.

Razak said that the community had passed a resolution five years ago that prohibited community members from taking out procession or using DJ music during weddings. The community members believed that it is inappropriate for people of the community to dance in public.

Moreover, the community leaders also imposed a fine of 25 paisa, which is no longer in currency, to symbolise Razak’s family’s unworthiness. There are six members of Razak’s family and all are facing a community boycott.

Interestingly, there are at least five such families which have been facing boycotts for violating community rules for issues such as playing music or having a love marriage.

“We are living a miserable life as we are not allowed to attend any social functions in our community and nobody comes to my Paan shop,’’ Rafiq said.

Family members said that they have sought legal help from a lawyer to end this boycott.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here