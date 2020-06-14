BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Muslim Man Develops Contactless Bell for Temple in Madhya Pradesh to Ensure Social Distancing

(Image credit: Twitter/ANI)

The bell works on proximity sensor and is able to detect presence of nearby objects without physical contact.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
At a time when religious places have been permitted to reopen in Unlock 1 phase, a temple in Madhya Pradesh has come up with a unique way of worshiping adhering to the social distancing norms.

In the Mandsaur Pashupatinath temple, authorities have installed a sensor in temple bell so that it can be rung without touching it.

According to an ANI report, Nehru Khan, the man who installed the bell said, "We listen to azan, so I thought clanging of bells should also be heard."

The bell works on proximity sensor (able to detect presence of nearby objects without physical contact), he added.

The news that went viral on social media also earned a lot of praises from netizens.

(with inputs from ANI)

