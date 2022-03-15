Muslim Man from Tamil Nadu Wins Hearts by Helping Hindu Pilgrims Cope with Heat

The kind gesture of a Muslim gentleman towards Hindu devotees walking to Meenakshipuram Muthumari Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu is winning hearts. Devotees mark the Masi Panguni festival by carrying a milk vessels (Paal Kudam) on their heads and walking to the temple to pay their respects. They come from all across the state. Keeping in mind the heat devotees have to endure during the pilgrimage, a Muslim gentleman from Bazaar Mosque poured water on their path and also their feet to ease their journey. He did so with the help of a hose.

In another such example, Muslims distributed buttermilk among devotees who were going from Varasithi Ganesha temple to Raja Rajeshwari Amman Temple in Trichy district. Around 250 devotees were carrying the ‘Paal Kudam’ as part of the temple’s 24th annual festival. The cool buttermilk helped them quench their thirst as they made their way to pay respects to the goddess.

Earlier, such inter-religious amity was seen in a video that went viral on social media. In an undated video shared by the handle ‘Undefeated_Faith’, a group of people who seem to be playing Holi, stop and stand by the road as a Muslim funeral procession passes by. The group, which includes children, respectfully stand aside as the procession makes its way. The poster said that it’s a video from Uppinangady town in Karnataka. The clip has evoked heartwarming responses from netizens who say that this is what India stands for.

