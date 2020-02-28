English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Muslim Man in Meerut Prints Daughter's Wedding Card With Hindu Gods to Promote Religious Amity

IANS image.

The unique card was printed by Mohd Sarafat in Hastinapur area for his daughter Asma Khatoon's wedding on March 4.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 28, 2020, 10:30 AM IST
An invitation card to a Muslim wedding in Meerut has become the talk of the town as it featured a photograph of Lord Ganesh and Radha-Krishna and also says "Chand Mubarak" alongside.

"I thought it would be a good idea to showcase the Hindu-Muslim amity, especially when communal hatred is gaining ground. My friends have reacted very positively to the initiative," said Mohd Sarafat.

However, for his relatives and Muslim friends, he has printed another wedding card in Urdu.

"Many of my relatives cannot read Hindi and for them I have printed cards in Urdu as well," he added.

