Muslim Man who Got His 'Adopted' Hindu Sisters Married is the Hero We Need

At a time when the country is often divided in the name of faith and religion, a kind gesture by a Muslim man towards his 'adopted' Hindu sisters stands out to be an example of brotherhood and unity.

Bababhai Pathan from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra has become the talk of the town after he adopted two 'orphaned' Hindu women as his sisters and had them married following Hindu customs and rituals.

Pathan is being widely praised as he used his personal savings to conduct the rituals, as per reports.

The incident was shared on Twitter by journalist Aarif Shah, who said, "Muslim man Bababhai Pathan, from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, has adopted two orphan sisters & wedded them from his own expenses according to the Hindu rituals. He has been widely praised for his humanitarian work across the country."

Since being shared, netizens expressed their love and affection towards Pathan and reiterated the constant need of such 'cordiality' between people irrespective of beliefs and faith.

However, a report by India Times suggests that the two sisters have their mother, Bhusare, a native of Ahmednagar, who ties rakhi to Pathan every year as she doesn't have a real brother.

Bhusare, who lost his husband had Pathan marry off his daughters and he did so like an uncle of their own.