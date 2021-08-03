Muslim Man Who Took Care of Orphaned Hindu Girl Marries Her Off Per Vedic Rituals

In an exemplary example of communal amity and love, a Muslim man from Karnataka’s Vijayapura not only looked after an 18-year-old orphaned Hindu girl for 10 years, but also arranged her marriage to a Hindu groom as per vedic rituals.

After Pooja Vadigeri’s relatives refused to take care of her after she was orphaned a decade ago, Mehaboob Masli took her under his wings. Mehaboob has two sons and two daughters of his own.

Karnataka: A Muslim man, who is the guardian ofan 18-year-old Hindu girl, facilitated her marriage to a Hindu man as per Hindu rituals in Vijayapura on Friday“It was my responsibility to marry her off to a man from the religion she belongs to," said the man, Mehboob Masli pic.twitter.com/V72EAD9k0F — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

“It was my responsibility to marry her off to a man from the religion she belongs to,’’ said Masli to ANI.

He further told the media that the groom’s parents happily accepted Pooja without any demand for dowry.

Sources say that Masli is a man known for his social service. He conducts various events to promote communal harmony. The bride expressed her gratitude by saying “I am very much blessed to have such great parents who took care of me,” ANI reports.

A similar incident had surfaced last year when a Muslim man from Maharashtra arranged the marriage of his ‘adopted’ Hindu sisters. Bababhai Pathan from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra has become the talk of the town after he adopted two ‘orphaned’ Hindu women as his sisters and had them married following Hindu customs and rituals.

