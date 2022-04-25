Muslim Neighbours Open Their Home to Host Hindu Girl's Wedding in UP

A Muslim family in Uttar Pradesh offered their home to their Hindu neighbours to organise a marriage function there during the month of Ramzan. The Hindu girl in question, Pooja, had lost her father during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Outlook. The Muslim family opened their home to the marriage procession and also took part in the celebrations along with Pooja’s family members. Rajesh Chaurasia, Pooja’s uncle, said that the family was not able to book a hall for Pooja’s wedding function due to lack of funds and that their home did not have enough space to hold such a function. That was why they approached their neighbours at the last moment for help. Pooja’s wedding had been fixed for April 22.

“When I informed our neighbour Parvez about it, he offered to hold the marriage in the courtyard of his house, without any hesitation,” Outlook quoted Chaurasia as saying. Parvez and his family took up the duty of setting up the mandap for the wedding as well. Male members of Parvez’s family took care of the wedding guests, while the female members sang wedding songs. For the functions, Parvez’s family decorated their courtyard and put together a seating arrangement for the wedding guests. As Parvez took over this task, Chaurasia and his family could focus better on disposing of other arrangements that they had to make for Pooja’s wedding.

Parvez’s family, who had vacated their courtyard for the wedding, also hosted the meal and presented gifts to the guests. They gifted a gold chain to the bridegroom and as per Chaurasia, treated Pooja with warmth like she was their own daughter. Parvez’s wife Nadira said that Pooja is like a daughter to their family and when they learned of her wedding, they wanted to do all that they could. On the holy month of Ramzan, nothing could be better than organising the marriage of a daughter, Nadira said.

Speaking on faith and community, Nadira said that the foremost duty of a human being is to ensure the happiness of others and that was what their family had tried to do.

