Muslim Woman Files Case After Starbucks Barista Writes 'ISIS' as Her Name on the Cup

A Muslim woman has alleged that she received a beverage from a Target Starbucks barista with "ISIS" written on the cup instead of her name at one of the retail corporation's Minnesota locations.

Nineteen-year-old Aisha was quoted as saying by the CNN that she felt singled out for her religious beliefs after seeing "ISIS" on her Starbucks cup. ISIS is the acronym for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, a terrorist outfit known for its radical beliefs and violence.

Aishah has now filed a case of discrimination against Target and is being represented by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), which filed a charge to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Monday.

"The moment I saw it, I was overwhelmed with a lot of emotions," Aishah was quoted as saying. She said she felt belittled and humiliated after seeing the words scribbled in place of her name on the cup. "This is a word that shatters the Muslim reputation all over the world. I cannot believe that in this day and age, something like this can be considered acceptable. It isn't okay," she said.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 1 at the St. Paul-Midway Target Starbucks. Aishah said she was wearing a face mask owing to the coronavirus guidelines and had repeated her name to the barista. However, she did not spell out her name at the counter.

"There is absolutely no way she could have heard it as ISIS. Aishah is not an unknown name and I repeated it multiple times," she was quoted as saying.

The employee, in her defense, said to Aishah then that she had not heard the name correctly. The woman said her "concerns were dismissed" after she spoke to the barista's supervisor and was given a new drink with a gift coupon worth $25.

