Photo of Muslim Woman 'Posing' Against Anti-Islam Protests is Going Viral

This is what the bigot’s America has produced at the Icna Convention in DC. Bigots with loudspeakers harassing Muslims verbally without stop since yesterday. Shame on them and the politicians and Islamaphobes who sow discord. Cc @Stonekettle @MalcolmNance @mehdirhasan pic.twitter.com/kDk2IqusAg



— Owaiz Dadabhoy (@owaizdadabhoy) April 20, 2019





On April 21st I smiled in the face of bigotry and walked away feeling the greatest form of accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/Dbrtk7MDAw

— شيماء (@ShaymaaDarling) April 23, 2019



Future history books gone saucy 🔥🔥🔥 Look. At. This. Photo. pic.twitter.com/v5HrOfL6oS



— Bernie BEEN Mac (@afroSHIRL) April 22, 2019





THESE PICTURES BELONG IN A MUSEUM!

WE STAN!



— (@Norahabdela) April 23, 2019





This is hands down the greatest thing I've ever seen in the history of the internet. https://t.co/5UwNSNQDkr

— Sarki. (@Waspapping_) April 23, 2019

'Hate' is often one of the biggest emotions that drive people to target others on the basis of their nationality, religion, gender, class, caste or creed. And this hate is often on full display at "anti-Black" or "anti-Muslim" protests.The only way to counter this hate is probably to counter it with love. Love, support and calling people when they blatant display such hate. That's exactly the tactic this Muslim woman adopted when she saw anti-Muslim protests happening in the USA picture that has been going viral captures a young Muslim girl of colour, 'posing' in front of a group of anti-Islam protests. with over 1.2 lakh likes on the original post, the image is being seen as a powerful symbol of resistance.In an interview to Buzzfeed, Shaymaa Ismaa’eel, 24, who is a behavioral therapist for children with autism from the DC area of America, shares how she went to the Islamic Circle of North America convention on 20th April and the first thing she saw there was a group of men with signs protesting Islam outside.Wanting to combat their hatred with kindness, Ismaa’eel on the third day of the convention went and took the viral photo. She also posted the image on Twitter, and captioned it: 'On April 21st I smiled in the face of bigotry and walked away feeling the greatest form of accomplishment.'The image is powerful, it is an example of choosing love in the face of hate, in this case, quite literally. Ismaa'eel's photos also won her immense praise on Twitter, with people stating how it should go down in history books.Boss move? We thinks so. This one's definitely going down in history books as one of the sassiest responses to hate, ever.