English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Photo of Muslim Woman 'Posing' Against Anti-Islam Protests is Going Viral
A photo of a Muslim woman posing in front of a group of anti-Islam protesters is an example of the power of an image.
Image Credits: Twitter.
Loading...
'Hate' is often one of the biggest emotions that drive people to target others on the basis of their nationality, religion, gender, class, caste or creed. And this hate is often on full display at "anti-Black" or "anti-Muslim" protests.
The only way to counter this hate is probably to counter it with love. Love, support and calling people when they blatant display such hate. That's exactly the tactic this Muslim woman adopted when she saw anti-Muslim protests happening in the US
A picture that has been going viral captures a young Muslim girl of colour, 'posing' in front of a group of anti-Islam protests. with over 1.2 lakh likes on the original post, the image is being seen as a powerful symbol of resistance.
In an interview to Buzzfeed, Shaymaa Ismaa’eel, 24, who is a behavioral therapist for children with autism from the DC area of America, shares how she went to the Islamic Circle of North America convention on 20th April and the first thing she saw there was a group of men with signs protesting Islam outside.
Wanting to combat their hatred with kindness, Ismaa’eel on the third day of the convention went and took the viral photo. She also posted the image on Twitter, and captioned it: 'On April 21st I smiled in the face of bigotry and walked away feeling the greatest form of accomplishment.'
The image is powerful, it is an example of choosing love in the face of hate, in this case, quite literally. Ismaa'eel's photos also won her immense praise on Twitter, with people stating how it should go down in history books.
Boss move? We thinks so. This one's definitely going down in history books as one of the sassiest responses to hate, ever.
The only way to counter this hate is probably to counter it with love. Love, support and calling people when they blatant display such hate. That's exactly the tactic this Muslim woman adopted when she saw anti-Muslim protests happening in the US
A picture that has been going viral captures a young Muslim girl of colour, 'posing' in front of a group of anti-Islam protests. with over 1.2 lakh likes on the original post, the image is being seen as a powerful symbol of resistance.
In an interview to Buzzfeed, Shaymaa Ismaa’eel, 24, who is a behavioral therapist for children with autism from the DC area of America, shares how she went to the Islamic Circle of North America convention on 20th April and the first thing she saw there was a group of men with signs protesting Islam outside.
This is what the bigot’s America has produced at the Icna Convention in DC. Bigots with loudspeakers harassing Muslims verbally without stop since yesterday. Shame on them and the politicians and Islamaphobes who sow discord. Cc @Stonekettle @MalcolmNance @mehdirhasan pic.twitter.com/kDk2IqusAg
— Owaiz Dadabhoy (@owaizdadabhoy) April 20, 2019
Wanting to combat their hatred with kindness, Ismaa’eel on the third day of the convention went and took the viral photo. She also posted the image on Twitter, and captioned it: 'On April 21st I smiled in the face of bigotry and walked away feeling the greatest form of accomplishment.'
On April 21st I smiled in the face of bigotry and walked away feeling the greatest form of accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/Dbrtk7MDAw
— شيماء (@ShaymaaDarling) April 23, 2019
The image is powerful, it is an example of choosing love in the face of hate, in this case, quite literally. Ismaa'eel's photos also won her immense praise on Twitter, with people stating how it should go down in history books.
Future history books gone saucy 🔥🔥🔥 Look. At. This. Photo. pic.twitter.com/v5HrOfL6oS
— Bernie BEEN Mac (@afroSHIRL) April 22, 2019
— Abubakrr (@Autan_mamaaa) April 23, 2019
THESE PICTURES BELONG IN A MUSEUM!
WE STAN!
— (@Norahabdela) April 23, 2019
This is hands down the greatest thing I've ever seen in the history of the internet. https://t.co/5UwNSNQDkr
— Sarki. (@Waspapping_) April 23, 2019
pic.twitter.com/51L0cwrp7W
— arya stark's sideboob (@hopesterrr) April 23, 2019
— ©️⚕️ (@chaarlessca) April 23, 2019
Boss move? We thinks so. This one's definitely going down in history books as one of the sassiest responses to hate, ever.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Barun Sobti Reveals Why He Moved to Bollywood: TV was Becoming Exhausting
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Launched with 32MP Front Camera, Two Variants Priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999
- 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flaunts Her Mangalsutra in New Plane Selfie
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni & Sons: From MS to Rishabh And Beyond
- Nirmala Sitharaman Called 62-Year-Old Sunny Deol 'Young'. Not Far From Bollywood's Ageism Problem.
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results