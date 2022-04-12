Muslim Youths Hug, Distribute Water Among Ram Navami Procession Walkers in West Bengal

Some Muslim youths distributed water bottles and hugged the participants at a Ram Navami procession in Siliguri, West Bengal. They greeted the participants and the participants, in turn, thanked them for their kind gesture, reported news agency ANI. Shahnewaz Hussain, one of the volunteers distributing water, told ANI, “We took the decision to distribute the bottles to foster affection among the people of different communities." He added that they distributed over 4,000 water bottles among the participants in the Ram Navami procession. The youth arranged a small camp and decided to distribute water because the procession participants were traversing long distances. Hussian harped upon unity in diversity, a principle endorsed by the Indian Constitution, and said that he was happy to take part in Ram Navami celebrations during the month of Ramzan.

Saddam Qureshi, another of the volunteers, said that religious differences should not matter and that they wish to live together in harmony. Promoting unity among all communities is the way to ensure the progress of the country, Qureshi added. Pankaj Kumar Jha, who was walking in the Ram Navami procession, lauded the Muslim youths’ kind gesture. He thanked them for coming forward to greet the procession and distributing water bottles.

Recently, a similar incident of communal harmony was reported from Tamil Nadu. The kind gesture of a Muslim gentleman towards Hindu devotees walking to Meenakshipuram Muthumari Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu won hearts. Devotees mark the Masi Panguni festival by carrying a milk vessels (Paal Kudam) on their heads and walking to the temple to pay their respects. They come from all across the state. Keeping in mind the heat devotees have to endure during the pilgrimage, a Muslim gentleman from Bazaar Mosque poured water on their path and also their feet to ease their journey. He did so with the help of a hose.

In another such example, Muslims distributed buttermilk among devotees who were going from Varasithi Ganesha temple to Raja Rajeshwari Amman Temple in Trichy district. Around 250 devotees were carrying the ‘Paal Kudam’ as part of the temple’s 24th annual festival. The cool buttermilk helped them quench their thirst as they made their way to pay respects to the goddess.

