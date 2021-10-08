Muslims Revive a Kolkata Durga Puja After 9 Years With Hindu Families' Help

The Muslim residents of a Kolkata neighbourhood are reviving a Durga Puja with fanfare, with the guidance of the Hindu families there. The Puja had been discontinued for nine long years after the Bengali Hindu residents of the area had migrated out of there, reported Times of India. The three families that had stayed behind had not been able to continue the Puja tradition in the locality near Alimuddin street. Now, a pandal is coming up near Pratt Memorial School on AJC Bose road. The report stated that two of the members of the Hindu families that had stayed behind- Jayanta and Sharmila Sen- were approached by the local Muslim residents to inquire on how to go about organising the Puja, as they did not know about the rituals involved. Sharmila said that the couple were both surprised and touched by the gesture.

Organising a festival of the magnitude of Durga Puja in Kolkata is no small thing and it takes prolonged periods of planning and fund management. Naturally, that had to be done for this one, and by people who were not well-versed with how to go about it. The Times of India report stated that at first, a group was formed and funds were arranged, after which Jayanta Sen, Mohammad Tauseef Rahman and others procured the Durga idol from Kumartuli. Kumartuli is Kolkata’s famed artisans’ hub in the northern part of the city, known especially for their construction of clay Durga idols for almost every big Puja in the city. Rahmman, a social activist, said that the Puja in the locality will serve to further cement the communal harmony in the place. It has had a long tradition of such peaceful coexistence among various sects of people. The report said that the Alimuddin street locality is primarily lower middle class, comprising mostly Urdu-speaking Muslims.

Due to COVID-19, the festival is most likely to remain a low-key affair this year as well. Worst affected are the artisans of Kumartuli, whose business went downhill due to the pandemic. As the pandemic has derailed the plans of puja committees and grand celebrations. The festival is most likely to be celebrated with similar protocols that were followed last year. However, some big-budget pandals are known to have come up with elaborate and expensive large-scale themes.

