(Must) Watch: 10-Year-Old's Dramatic Movie Trailer on Parents' Divorce Has Internet Crying With Laughter

"Martin Scorsese has 24 hours to respond."

A 10-year-old going through a lot of feelings during her parents' divorce decided to produce a movie trailer out of her mom and dad's turbulent relationship seven years ago.

Victoria Valle Remond, now 17, has unearthed her masterpiece and decided to share her Oscar-worthy project with the rest of the world on Twitter.

"WHEN I WAS 10 I MADE AN IMOVIE TRAILER FOR MY PARENTS DIVORCE AND I JUST FOUND IT???" Victoria wrote on her Twitter page along with a 90 second iMovie trailer.

WHEN I WAS 10 I MADE AN IMOVIE TRAILER FOR MY PARENTS DIVORCE AND I JUST FOUND IT??? pic.twitter.com/eVJkosgOBX — victoria (@filmtrashed) March 3, 2020

Titled "A Shattered Relationship," the fake movie trailer features a montage of her parents' marriage coupled with stock images from the Internet.

With a dramatic background score complimenting her masterpiece, the movie was complete with "reviews" from the non-existing "National Bureau of Divorce" and the "Broken Family Film Festival."

The devastating and equally hilarious video from the then 10-year-old filmmaker was an instant hit on the microblogging site Twitter.

Released on March 3, the "A Shattered Relationship" has been viewed more than 6 million times on the website.

The audience seated at their homes dropped in their honest reviews and praised the filmmaker for her talent and creativity.

“broken family film festival” THERES NO WAY IN HELL — shai (@ganscyiii) March 4, 2020

a shattered relationship walked so marriage story could run — sarah (@epernerne) March 3, 2020

This is peak processing of emotions. — Andy J (@LovelyAndyUK) March 3, 2020

“truthful” - national bureau of divorce — jay (@THEGOODSlDE) March 4, 2020

funny how noah baumbach, the director of marriage story, has been awfully quiet since this was released — owen :) (@OWrather) March 4, 2020

martin scorsese has 24 hours to respond — Mei (@meilijah) March 3, 2020

marriage story has nothing on this — stream noughts and crosses (@irisckp) March 3, 2020

Best Pull Quote Ever pic.twitter.com/oLx1d4m2xK — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 4, 2020

“sad yet honest film award” — suburban sue (@thicccevans) March 3, 2020

I laughed, I cried, literally pic.twitter.com/debK4rvcxZ — Ben Solo Stan❤️ (@audreyfan4ever) March 4, 2020

this deserves an Oscar pic.twitter.com/CrMU6bdw4s — sara⁷ (@flexbangtan) March 4, 2020

the way this should have been nominated for an oscar, biggest snub of the decade !!!! — izzy (@izzyaghahowa) March 3, 2020

Victoria also shut down her critics doubting her age at the time of producing the gem.

all you weirdos saying i didn’t make this at age 10...i’m a film buff and film major where do u think that interest starts — victoria (@filmtrashed) March 4, 2020

When quizzed upon the current status of her parents' marriage, Victoria had this to say...

still divorce — victoria (@filmtrashed) March 4, 2020