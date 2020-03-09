English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
2-MIN READ

(Must) Watch: 10-Year-Old's Dramatic Movie Trailer on Parents' Divorce Has Internet Crying With Laughter

Image credits: @filmtrashed / Twitter.

The devastating and equally hilarious video from the then 10-year-old filmmaker was an instant hit on the microblogging site Twitter.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 9, 2020, 12:03 PM IST
"Martin Scorsese has 24 hours to respond."

A 10-year-old going through a lot of feelings during her parents' divorce decided to produce a movie trailer out of her mom and dad's turbulent relationship seven years ago.

Victoria Valle Remond, now 17, has unearthed her masterpiece and decided to share her Oscar-worthy project with the rest of the world on Twitter.

"WHEN I WAS 10 I MADE AN IMOVIE TRAILER FOR MY PARENTS DIVORCE AND I JUST FOUND IT???" Victoria wrote on her Twitter page along with a 90 second iMovie trailer.

Titled "A Shattered Relationship," the fake movie trailer features a montage of her parents' marriage coupled with stock images from the Internet.

With a dramatic background score complimenting her masterpiece, the movie was complete with "reviews" from the non-existing "National Bureau of Divorce" and the "Broken Family Film Festival."

The devastating and equally hilarious video from the then 10-year-old filmmaker was an instant hit on the microblogging site Twitter.

Released on March 3, the "A Shattered Relationship" has been viewed more than 6 million times on the website.

The audience seated at their homes dropped in their honest reviews and praised the filmmaker for her talent and creativity.

Victoria also shut down her critics doubting her age at the time of producing the gem.

When quizzed upon the current status of her parents' marriage, Victoria had this to say...

