Mutant Goat Born In West Bengal With 8 Legs, 2 Hips Dies Within Minutes After Birth

Mutation is the term used for denoting a change in any DNA sequence. This phenomenon can take place in humans, animals or any other living thing. An unusual result of one such mutation was seen in West Bengal on Thursday. A baby goat with two hips and eight legs was born in the West Bengal district of Bangaon in the North 24 Parganas. The incident took place on July 16 in the Kalmegha area. One of the residents of the place named Saraswati Mondal owns a number of pets which are goats and cows. On Thursday one of those goats gave birth to two babies.

Although one of the newborns was completely normal the other one had extra legs and an extra hip. Sadly, the one with two hips and eight legs could not survive and thus, died within a few minutes of its birth. The information about the birth of an unusual baby goat got spread in the village immediately. As a result of which people of the village came to Saraswati’s house in huge number to have a look at the goat.

As per sources, she said that it was the first she saw something like that. She also gave information about the death of the baby goat. She mentioned that the mother and the other baby are completely fine. A similar case happened in Gujarat in the month of April where a goat was born with a human-like face. People there worshipped it before burying it and believed that it was a rebirth of their ancestors.

The place of birth of the goat was Gujarat, in a village called Seltipada located at the banks of river Tapi in Songadh taluka. The weird-looking animal had ears and four legs like a goat but the rest of its body looked like humans. With eyes, mouth forehead and some parts of beard looking like humans, the tail was missing from its body. This goat also could not survive for more than 10 minutes.

