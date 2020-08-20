Mutant Turtle Born With Rare Golden Shell in Nepal Worshipped as Avataar of Lord Vishnu

A very rare turtle with a genetic mutation is being hailed as a 'God' in Nepal. Due to its golden colour, people in Nepal have started to believe that this animal has divine qualities. In fact, many are claiming that the unusual turtle is an avataar (form) of Lord Vishnu.

As per a report published in The Daily Mail, the golden colour of the turtle is caused by a chromatic leucism. This is a condition characterized by a loss of colour pigmentation. Usually, Leucism leads to white, pale, or patchy skin. But in this particular case, it led to xanthophores. These are basic cells with yellow pigments. When they become dominant then the skin turns yellow.

The report mentions that this is only the fifth time that such a turtle has been spotted across the world. This time it was found in Dhanushadham Municipality, in Nepal's Dhanusha District.

Kamal Devkota, a reptile expert who documented the find, told The Daily Mail, “Not only golden animals but turtles overall have significant religious and cultural value in Nepal. It is believed that Lord Vishnu took the form of a turtle to save the universe from destruction in his incarnation”.

Furthermore, he also mentioned that the turtle avatar of Vishnu is known as Kurma and is worshipped in various temples. Substantiating his stance, Kamal added that as per Hindu mythology, the upper shell of the turtle denotes the sky and the lower shell denotes earth.

Giving an insight into his encounter with the golden turtle, he added, “This is my first encounter with this unusual colour of the turtle. This is the first record in Nepal of chromatic leucism in this turtle, Lissemys punctata andersoni, and only the fifth in the species worldwide”.