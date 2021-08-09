Mutiny For Inclusivity: Passengers Stop London Flight Crew From Deplaning 2 Black Men

A few days ago, passengers on an EasyJet flight enroute Malaga in Spain, tried to stop the airline from unfairly forcing two Black men out of the flight. The passengers stepped in to show support to the young men, who were apparently about to get removed from the plane. The argument took place during the flight’s tour on the runway, from London’s Gatwick Airport. The travelers reportedly staged a mutiny, forcing the plane to turn around. Members of the cabin crew asked the two men to put their shoes on during take-off. When they disobeyed the attendants, the men were attempted to be removed for “huffing at a member of the crew." One of the attendants called the police officers to report two “disobedient passengers." Four armed officers entered the flight, seizing the men’s passports, and unloading their luggage.

On Twitter, passenger Luke Gayle, 28, shared a video and said that the crew overreacted when the two men disobeyed after being told to put their feet under the seat. Luke filmed a clip, wherein passengers are heard opposing the treatment given to the two men, asking them not to get off the plane. Luke said that it was “a humbling moment” when the passengers grouped together and told the men to sit back down. He also shared a recording wherein the airline is preparing to remove the men’s baggage from the hold. Shortly after the passengers’ complaint, the captain announced a new cabin crew would replace those currently on board. The flight departed three hours late, but the two men were still onboard.

@easyJet attempting to remove 2 black boys from the flight for huffing at a member of the crew ! Absolutely disgusting. We’ve been delayed 2 hours and counting! Police on board @Gatwick_Airport #gatwick #lgw @SurreyPolice @TheSun #Easyjet pic.twitter.com/hkC3Aa4rb4— LG (@LPGLDN) August 5, 2021

EasyJet launched an internal review after a few passengers staged a mutiny when attendants got two Black men removed following a disagreement. According to The Daily Mail, the airline confirmed that the crew was not replaced because of the passengers’ objections, but because their shift was over. In a statement to the portal, an EasyJet spokesperson said, “EasyJet does not discriminate against any individual."

Another spokesperson of the airline told LADbible, “We take feedback of this nature seriously and have been in touch with them to discuss their experience and assure them that we will review this internally."

It is an offence to go against the instructions of the commander (captain) or their crew, under the Air Navigation Order 2016.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here