'Mutter of Concern': IPS Officer Carrying Bag Full of Peas Stopped at Jaipur Airport

Odisha’s Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra was not at all hesitant when he was stopped by security officers at Jaipur airport recently. The scanners at the airport picked something unusual when Bothra was getting his hand baggage checked. It was also surprising for the security staff at the airport as a senior IPS officer is not expected to travel with any suspicious item on flight. As is the protocol, Bothra was asked to open his hand baggage, and the security officials at the airport were truly surprised to see what the Odisha Transport Commissioner was carrying with him. It was a bag full of fresh peas. Yes, nothing else, the luggage just had tons of peas which Bothra bought at Rs 40 per kg.

And this amusing information was shared by the senior IPS officer himself on Twitter. “Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag,” Bothra tweeted on Wednesday, alongside a picture of the open hand baggage full of peas. The post was also accompanied by a poker-face emoji, which definitely adds fun to the already funny instance.

Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag 😐 pic.twitter.com/kxJUB5S3HZ— Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) March 16, 2022

The post has surely hit the right chord with netizens who came up with hilarious reactions to Bothra’s situation. One user suggested this funny idea to the IPS officer.

कह दीजिए मटर के अंदर ड्रग्स है इसी बहाने मटर भी छिल जाएंगी— Prakhar (@Swayambhuuu) March 16, 2022

While it may seem odd for an IPS officer to carry a bag full of peas, other people have also done something similar. This one user said his in-laws travelled with a bag full of mangoes, and like Bothra, they were also made to open their luggage. The user also shared a picture of the bag full of mangoes.

My in-laws from Varanasi bring mangoes from their orchards the same way. And they're made to open, too. pic.twitter.com/u62aDBgRIG — Tarun Raju (@btarunr) March 16, 2022

Bothra’s post also resonated with several other users as his tweet garnered more than 62,000 likes and counting.

One user called it “mutter smuggling”, while another did some wordplay as they hoped the issue was resolved “peas-fully”.

Mutter smuggling !!— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2022

Hope the incident concluded peas-fully.— Anshul Dixit (@anshuld90) March 16, 2022

Bothra, while replying to a user, also revealed that he bought 10 kg peas from Jaipur at Rs 40 per kg.

Same. 40/10— Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 16, 2022

What do you think of this hilarious airport incident?

