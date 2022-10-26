'Mutual Fund Sahi Hai': This Girl's Diwali Shagun Investment Plan Impresses Paytm's CEO

Wondering what to do with all that Diwali shagun you have received this year? Don’t spend it all. Instead, create an investment plan as this young girl did. Even Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma seems to approve of it. Retweeting a clip of a girl, Sharma wrote, “Mutual Fund Sahi Hai (Mutual Funds is correct).” In the clip, who is probably the girl’s mother can be heard asking her, what she intends to do with the Diwali shagun she received this year. The girl responds she plans on investing it in mutual funds. When asked what mutual funds are, her response is impeccable. Check out the tweet here:

Mutual Fund Sahi Hai ✅ https://t.co/m5Oc5aI2B3 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 26, 2022

Social media users are in awe of the girl. Many could not believe she had a such vast knowledge about investments at such a young age. A user tweeted, “OMG, this is unbelievable and lovely. Which class is she in? Do you think she is ready for her first session on an evolved view of Passive Fool on Mutual Funds?”

OMG, this is unbelievable & lovely 😍😍. Which class she is in? Do you think she is ready for her first session on an evolved view of @passivefool on Mutual funds 😂 — Promila Agarwal (@promila_agarwal) October 25, 2022

In response, the young girl’s mother said that her daughter is in grade 2 and she thinks her daughter is ready to have a conversation with Passive Fools. Since she asks the most basic questions, they can help answer them.

She is in grade 2. She is 7.5 yo. TBH, i thought she could have a conversation with passive. She asks the most basic questions…so maybe passive can help answer — Swati Dugar (@SwatiDugar_) October 25, 2022

However, a few others took a more hilarious approach to the situation. A user tweeted, “Diwali pe lifafe me paise milte hai? Yeh scheme mujhe kyun nahi batayi kisi ne? (You get money in a shagun envelope on Diwali? Why did no one tell me about this scheme?)”

Diwali pe lifafe me paise milte hai? Ye scheme mujhe kyu nhi btayi kisi me? pic.twitter.com/mFsacDEEFO — Rit dit dit di do (@dit_rit) October 26, 2022

Some others applauded the parents for teaching the girl valuable life lessons at a young age. “Bachchon ko kam umr se hee paise kee keemat samajhaana aur nivesh ke lie protsahit karana bahut achchi baat hai. (It is great to teach children the value of money from an early age and encourage them to invest.),” a comment read.

बच्चों को कम उम्र से ही पैसे की कीमत समझाना और निवेश के लिए प्रोत्साहित करना बहुत अच्छी बात है 👍 — अनुराग शर्मा Anurag Sharma (@HindiHainHam) October 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Paytm has an app dedicated to Mutual Funds. The schemes start from just ₹100 and are rated by CRISIL, Morningstar & Value Research. Users can invest in Liquid funds, Equity Mutual Funds, and ELSS Funds through Paytm.

