'My Best Friend': Sidharth Shukla Shared a Special Bond With His Mother

Popular actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla‘s untimely death after suffering a heart attack on Thursday has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry and his fans. The 40-year-old is survived by his mother and two sisters. Amidst the mourning, it is tough not to think about his family, especially his mother, with who Sidharth shared a special bond. In an interview with Humans of Bombay after his Bigg Boss stint, Sidharth opened up about his relationship with his mom and how important her role was in his life. He said, “I was the youngest of three kids and too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Apparently back when I was a toddler, I would start crying if I had to go a second without her — so even when she had to make rotis, she would hold me in one hand and the roller in another! And as I grew older, she became my best friend."

Sidharth went on to talk about how it was his mother who helped him find his passion by sending him to a modelling contest, which he won. Sidharth revealed how his mom stood like a pillar when his father passed away. He told Humans of Bombay, “When my dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom, being the strong woman that she is, was our rock through it all. She never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she seamlessly ran the household, looked after three children, and always fulfilled our demands."

Talking about his time inside the Bigg Boss set, Sidharth said that it was tougher to be away from his mom than to stay with strangers inside the house.

Tributes and condolences started pouring in on social media as the news of Sidharth’s demise spread. Confirming the news, a senior Cooper Hospital official said, “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago." Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’. He later appeared on shows such as ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi,’ ‘Love U Zindagi’ but became a household name with ‘Balika Vadhu’. He also participated in reality shows, including ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6,’ ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here