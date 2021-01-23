My Dad, His 27 Wives, 150 Kids: Canadian Teen's TikTok on World's Largest Polygamist Cult is Viral

Sibling rivalry, fights, a difference of opinion often happen in joint families. But imagine a family with 150 siblings; where all of them are your brothers and sisters and not cousins. A 19-year-old boy named Merlin Blackmore has shared secrets about his Polygamist-cult family on the popular video-sharing app, Tik-Tok. He revealed that he grew up in a cult-like family with one father, 27 mothers, and 150 siblings. The Sun has called it “Canada's largest Polygamist Family” on record.

The head of this cult is Winston Blackmore, 64. He has his settlement in Bountiful, British Columbia, where he lives in an extensive polygamous family. Three of his children have come out in public to talk about their experiences

Apart from Merlin, Muray (who is also 19) and Warren, 21, have taken to social media platforms to share their story. The brothers used to hide their family secrets on account of feeling embarrassed but they have finally opened up.

The youngest of the three, Merlin, doesn’t live with the family anymore and has shifted to the United States. “I've wanted to talk about this for years. Now I'm in a position I can, the world is going to know,” he said in a Tik-Tok.

He revealed how the family functioned with so many members. There were 27 wives but only 22 had children with Winston. Out of those 22, 16 still remain married to him. The children were trained to call their biological mother “mum.” They called the other wives of their father a “mother” followed by their first name.

The large family had a kind of “motel house” to board all the teenagers together. They did not live with their mothers as they grew older.

Warren, the older brother, revealed the general setting was to have 2 wives per house with their young children. Each wife would occupy one floor of the house.

Of the wives, there were a pair of 3-sisters married to Winston. And there were 4 groups of two sisters. Murray calls himself a triplet because two other kids from two other wives were born on the same day.

The family was so large they formed their community. The family farmed their own produce and kids were given farming duties. However, their quaint community is against the law. Winston was accused of practising plural or 'celestial' marriage in 2017. He served six months of house arrest.

The three brothers have now left their community and live separately. However, they are still in touch with their siblings back home.