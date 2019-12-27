'My Daddy is Behind the Camera': Little Girl's Placard at T20 Mumbai Match is Melting Hearts

A little girl is warming hearts on social media after a placard dedicated to her father at a T20 Mumbai league match went viral.

While most cricket fans hold up placards that express their adulation for certain players and other cricket related artwork and posters, the anonymous little girl held up a placard that read "My daddy is behind the camera".

The girl was sitting on the stands along with her mother and waving at the camera. In time, other cameras panned to the girl's father, who was working one of the cameras recording the match. The father can be seen cheerily waving back at his family.

Since being shared on YouTube on Tuesday, the video has garnered over 50,000 views. "Imagine disliking this video", one YouTube user wrote in comments. Another commented, "This made my day."

In India, cricket fans bringing crazy props to matches is not unusual. Some paint their faces and bodies in commemoration of the sport or the cricketer. Others bring items like banners, conch shells and a variety of costumes.

However, the little girl's placard is by far one of the best posters ever seen at a match.

