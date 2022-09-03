'My First Hookah' Toy For Children Sparked Outrage But is it Real?

A photo of a toy called “my first hookah” for kids has sparked outrage on social media but fortunately, it’s not real. Purporting to be a hookah-shaped bubble toy, featuring two children on the box, it’s the work of digital artist Adam Padilla who made it as a meme. It had been fact-checked by Reuters in December last year when there had been similar outrage around the toy, with a number of people falling for it.

The satirical artwork has gone viral multiple times previously. Padilla shared it on his socials last year as well. This time around, too, even though some people pointed out that it’s satire, many people could be seen falling for it. “What is wrong with the world?” One Twitter user commented. “I am tempted to say this is a spoof but can’t be sure. I mean folks do gift toy guns to 3 year old boys without batting an eyelid,” wrote another.

A recent kids’ toy that went viral- and is real- also left Twitter divided. Twitter user ‘Action Movie Kid’ created a toy ‘flamethrower’ for his kids. According to a report by Dexerto, the father in question is Daniel ‘Hashi’ Hashimoto. He has posted a Twitter video of his kids playing with a cordless leafblower with orange and red silk fabric. It has been tied to the nozzle.

“Did we just build the best toy ever?” read the caption of the video. Children in the clip can be seen enjoying and having the times of their lives. Just below the original video, he posted another video with his VFX talents. The edited video shows realistic flames jetting out the end of the leafblower.

While a few are lauding the dad for his efforts, others are not sure if this toy is a good idea for kids. “Am i the only one who feels like the people condemning this are just using a different flavor of the ‘video games cause violence’ argument? There’s a fine line between play and committing a crime. Did none of you have a water gun or snowball fight,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Does no one have a problem with glorifying / trivialising one of the most horrific weapons of war?”

