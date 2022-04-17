'My Girlfriend Says Me or IPL': This Fan Made his Priorities Clear at KKR vs SRH Match

Cricket is a religion in India and fans can go to any extent to prove their loyalty towards the game. It seems that a fan chose IPL over his girlfriend, or at least his poster said so. At the recent Kolkata Knight Riders vs the Sunrisers Hyderabad match, a spectator held a poster that said “My girlfriend says me or IPL, so I am here".

“When you love IPL more than your girlfriend…"

The fan’s poster just showed that even a loved one cannot make you quit cricket. Recently, another fan went viral for her quirky poster. Here, the fan had based a major life decision, marriage, on the outcome of a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. While it rained sixes and fours through the night, there was a moment during the match when the cameraperson panned to the crowd to capture a banner by RCB fan that may just inspire the Faf du Plessis side to aim for the IPL 2022 trophy.

Advertisement

“Not getting married till RCB wins IPL trophy," the banner read.

@RCBTweets jio aur jine do;rcb guys please give him a chance to marry. pic.twitter.com/Nr6mnywCGL— Amann (@Amann996084) April 13, 2022

Another fan holding a banner hilariously depicted the angry Dhoni meme that took a dig at the cameraperson during IPL matches

Focus on the poster guys holding #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/sXYr7Gnj2s— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 12, 2022

Ouch.

She in the IPL2050 pic.twitter.com/9pEPpLO52q— HUNTSMAN (@hp_mode2) April 12, 2022

IPL 2022 is the 15th edition of the T20 cricket tournament organized annual by the BCCI since 2007. The Indian Premier League will have 10 teams this season as against eight in 2021. The 10 franchises are Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PKB), Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.