News18» News»Buzz»'My Grandpa With His Tesla': Desis Imagine Iconic Bollywood Characters as Their Grandparents
Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

The trend started last week and involves people have been sharing modern-day photos of celebrities and iconic TV moments in a black and white filter and then claiming they are their ancestor from nearly a century ago.

Everyone on Twitter suddenly has really famous grandparents. And they’re not even their real grandparents. If these two sentences have you confused, we’re talking about the recent viral Twitter phenomenon where everyone is posting black and white photos of celebrities from random moments and saying “my grandma/grandpa in 1800’s," in what can only be considered a bizarre, but funny viral trend. If you’ve been on Twitter this past week, you would have definitely seen the trend, without fail, perhaps not realizing the greyscale photo was of celebrities and not actually the poster’s real grandparents.

The trend started last week and involves people have been sharing modern-day photos of celebrities and iconic TV moments in a black and white filter and then claiming they are their ancestor from nearly a century ago. It all started after Twitter user @ctrlzhara tweeted a black and white picture of Kiera Knightly and Cillian Murphy from a behind-the-scenes shot of the period drama The Edge of Love, and joked saying the pair were their grandparents in Basra, Iraq in 1960. The tweets haven’t stopped since then.

Here are some of our favourites so far.

Who would be your secret celebrity grandparents if you wanted to hop onto the trend?

first published:April 08, 2021, 10:47 IST