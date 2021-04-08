'My Grandpa With His Tesla': Desis Imagine Iconic Bollywood Characters as Their Grandparents

Everyone on Twitter suddenly has really famous grandparents. And they’re not even their real grandparents. If these two sentences have you confused, we’re talking about the recent viral Twitter phenomenon where everyone is posting black and white photos of celebrities from random moments and saying “my grandma/grandpa in 1800’s," in what can only be considered a bizarre, but funny viral trend. If you’ve been on Twitter this past week, you would have definitely seen the trend, without fail, perhaps not realizing the greyscale photo was of celebrities and not actually the poster’s real grandparents.

The trend started last week and involves people have been sharing modern-day photos of celebrities and iconic TV moments in a black and white filter and then claiming they are their ancestor from nearly a century ago. It all started after Twitter user @ctrlzhara tweeted a black and white picture of Kiera Knightly and Cillian Murphy from a behind-the-scenes shot of the period drama The Edge of Love, and joked saying the pair were their grandparents in Basra, Iraq in 1960. The tweets haven’t stopped since then.

Here are some of our favourites so far.

My grandfather with his Tesla in 1963 pic.twitter.com/ykGAJM7CYo— Astronaut ‍ (@shibhhuu) April 5, 2021

A picture of my grandma waiting for my grandpa to come back from fishing after dark in the 60s #truelove pic.twitter.com/VxXIajrrEi— MANGOBRIYANI (@dasxtej) April 7, 2021

my grandma was such a baddie in the 60’s pic.twitter.com/iG50qfkI2h— i am swag (@urmombby) April 3, 2021

my great grandma hanging out with her British friend in pre-partition India pic.twitter.com/RyUIcZpzLz— detective pikachu (@maaaallika) April 5, 2021

my grandparents enjoying a Diwali party as newly weds, 1970 pic.twitter.com/lIdf1x5lHv— meera (but like, the online version) (@TwoTweetsNotice) April 3, 2021

My grandma in the 60’s was a famous horse rider. So proud. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vz7AvhI77B— hypatia (@actuallyhypatia) April 7, 2021

My great grandma off to church in Barbados, 1893 pic.twitter.com/0rXMGr0Tvo— marcus (@marcusjdl) April 3, 2021

My grandma having a break to get some coffee at the factory (1941) pic.twitter.com/RIb3XsTTMn— Brais Marín (@braismf) April 7, 2021

my grandma as a guest speaker at a women’s empowerment brunch 1950 pic.twitter.com/zvgnEheIVe— BIG DADDY DON (@__camaro__) April 7, 2021

my grandma and her friends after drowning a man in the river (1950) pic.twitter.com/HydQzaXWGE— ana (@kimlipsdimple) April 7, 2021

my great great great grandma fighting off the british colonizers in the 1700s so inspiring❤️ pic.twitter.com/TYG3MqtPj4— ‏ً (@drefootyy) April 7, 2021

Who would be your secret celebrity grandparents if you wanted to hop onto the trend?

