'My Heart Led Me': Did Dhanashree Verma Troll Urvashi Rautela With This Cheeky Instagram Caption?

Choreographer and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma has flown all the way to Australia to lend her support to her husband ahead of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the MCG on Sunday. Verma uploaded a photograph on her Instagram page cheering Chahal on as she was snapped seated happily aboard a plane.

While the photo was a sweet reminder that the partners of the cricketers, along with the entire nation, are backing Team India in their T20 World Cup journey, it was only a matter of time before Verma’s Instagram caption was noticed by cricket fans who were instantly reminded of actress and model Urvashi Rautela.

“My heart led me to Australia,” Dhanashree Verma cheekily captioned her photo for Chahal.

Instagram users who have been following the online drama instantly knew what was up.

Rautela’s cryptic Instagram post earlier this month had caused plenty of drama online when she had informed her fans that she had arrived in Australia. Rautela took to Instagram to share her photos from the flight and revealed that she “followed my heart” and it led to her Australia. Her post has created a stir on social media, courtesy of her link-up rumours with Indian cricket team’s player Rishabh Pant.

She gives me Gone Girl vibes pic.twitter.com/ISsm0TLZwk — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 9, 2022

Rautela and Pant reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time. Of late, they have been grabbing the headlines for their alleged war of words on social media.

It all began when Urvashi Rautela, in an interview, claimed that ‘RP’ waited all night to meet her during one of her shoots in Delhi. “Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all,” she said.

Following this, Rishabh Pant responded without naming the actress. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them,” he wrote on Instagram stories. Not just this but the cricketer also added hashtags-Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister) and Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai (There’s a limit to lies too). However, Pant later deleted this post.

