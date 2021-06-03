'My Hen is Constipated': Karnataka Man's Reason for Violating Lockdown Leaves Cops in Splits

After a year of being in lockdown, the second wave has once again forced us all inside the confines of our homes. One is not allowed to step outside of their house unless urgent or there is some medical emergency. Few are now coming up with creative emergency excuses to step out. One man’s bizarre yet realistic excuse to go out of the house has gone viral on the internet.

A man from the Gadag district of Karnataka, who headed out of his house during the lockdown, stated that he is visiting a veterinarian to get his hen treated for ‘constipation’. In the hilarious clip doing rounds on the internet, the man can be seen carrying his pet bird in a basket and when approached by cops, tells them the bird has constipation issues and needs to be treated.

The police were obviously not convinced with the man’s reasons but had a good laugh before sending him home.

The 30-seconds clip of the incident was shared by Twitter user Amit Upadhye on May 29.

While the clip has gone viral for the unique reason to step out of the house, many concerned citizens were left wondering if the hen was really sick. And if that was the case then why didn't the police escort the man to a vet?

One user shared that she has three pets at home so she couldn’t assume the man was lying and asked if the pet was actually constipated.

Having 3 pets at home, I can't simply assume the man is lying…whatif the hen is actually constipated.— T For Travelogue (@t_travelogue) May 31, 2021

The same worry was shared by another netizen asking if the hen really had health issues.

You never know if that was really true. .if the hen really had health issues it is on the Police department. . Do only human become unwell. . why not the police took details of vet and escorted him there. .— Sai Krishna (@Saiu531) May 30, 2021

A third user appreciated the man’s ‘innovative reason or something different’ while others called Indians ‘creative.’

The incident has left the internet in splits but many share the person’s worry and stated they didn’t find the video funny.

