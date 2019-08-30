My Hero? My Homie? Twitter Tries to Guess Shashi Tharoor's Incomplete Caption on Modi Pic

Congress veteran Shashi Tharoor is never at a loss of words. But, not today. On Twitter, the three-times Thiruvananthapuram MP seemingly ran out of words.

Posting a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a finger to his lips, seemingly shushing his opponents to silence, Tharoor wrote, "My h".

Yes, that's it, "my h".

Tharoor, Internet's favourite English professor, gave us words like "floccinaucinihilipilification", "lalochezia", "rodomontade" and more such obscure gems. So, we are not quite sure what that h-word actually is.

While the tweet was likely the result of a typo, many on Twitter had a fun time suggesting possible words that could complete Tharoor's sentence.

"My hero", a Twitter user wrote.

Another suggested, "My homie".

Yet others suggested that maybe the tweet was not a mistake at all but a subtle point that Tharoor was making about freedom of speech under the BJP government.

However, "silencing" the speculators, Tharoor confirmed the tweet had indeed been a typo when he promptly deleted the post with some more minutes.

However, the damage had already been done. Would Tharoor explain the cryptic tweet? Was it a mistake? Or was he just not feeling "scripturient" enough today? We may never find out.

