English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'My Independence Day is August 15': Sania Mirza Shuts Down Troll Who Questioned Her Nationality
More power to you!
Image by News18.
Loading...
Ever since the 31-year-old Indian tennis star Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, her nationality has been questioned on several occasions, especially during Pakistan's and India's Independence Days.
Speaking to HT Brunch , Mirza admitted that she did not marry the cricketer to unite the two neighbouring nations.
"A lot of people have this notion that Shoaib and I got married to unite the two countries. That is not true. Whenever I have been to Pakistan – and I go once every year to meet my in-laws – the love that I get there is immense," Mirza said.
But does this stop trolls from taking a shot at her? Apparently not.
Mirza, who is expecting a child with Malik in October, took to Twitter on August 14 to wish Pakistani citizens on their Independence Day.
"Happy Independence Day to my Pakistani fans and friends !! best wishes and love from your Indian Bhabi 🙏🏽"
But when one of the followers tweeted to Mirza 'informing' her that her Independence Day was on August 14, Mirza decided to give it back to the troll.
The account (which is now protected) wrote, “Happy Independence Day @MirzaSania.. aapka independence day aaj hi hai na (Your Independence Day must be today).”
Mirza wrote, "Jee nahi.. mera aur mere country ka Independence Day kal hai, aur mere husband aur unnki country ka aaj!! Hope your confusion is cleared !!Waise aapka kab hai?? Since you seem very confused (No. My country's independence day is tomorrow. And my husband's independence day is today. Hope your confusion is cleared. When is your Independence Day? Since you seem very confused.)"
Earlier on Tuesday, Mirza spoke about love and peace and told Twitterati not to spread hate.
"Food for thought - Is it really that difficult not to hate???As kids we are taught love and peace from the time we are born and I think it comes more naturally to love and accept rather than hate right? Since when have we become a world where hate wins over love time and again?," the ace tennis star wrote.
When someone adviced her to not take the trolls seriously, Mirza had this to say. "I am smiling :) it’s gonna take muchhhhhh more than a troll on social media to take over my brain ... thank you for your wishes,"
Also Watch
Speaking to HT Brunch , Mirza admitted that she did not marry the cricketer to unite the two neighbouring nations.
"A lot of people have this notion that Shoaib and I got married to unite the two countries. That is not true. Whenever I have been to Pakistan – and I go once every year to meet my in-laws – the love that I get there is immense," Mirza said.
But does this stop trolls from taking a shot at her? Apparently not.
Mirza, who is expecting a child with Malik in October, took to Twitter on August 14 to wish Pakistani citizens on their Independence Day.
"Happy Independence Day to my Pakistani fans and friends !! best wishes and love from your Indian Bhabi 🙏🏽"
Happy Independence Day to my Pakistani fans and friends !! best wishes and love from your Indian Bhabi 🙏🏽
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 14, 2018
But when one of the followers tweeted to Mirza 'informing' her that her Independence Day was on August 14, Mirza decided to give it back to the troll.
The account (which is now protected) wrote, “Happy Independence Day @MirzaSania.. aapka independence day aaj hi hai na (Your Independence Day must be today).”
Mirza wrote, "Jee nahi.. mera aur mere country ka Independence Day kal hai, aur mere husband aur unnki country ka aaj!! Hope your confusion is cleared !!Waise aapka kab hai?? Since you seem very confused (No. My country's independence day is tomorrow. And my husband's independence day is today. Hope your confusion is cleared. When is your Independence Day? Since you seem very confused.)"
Jee nahi.. mera aur mere country ka Independence Day kal hai, aur mere husband aur unnki country ka aaj!! Hope your confusion is cleared !!Waise aapka kab hai?? Since you seem very confused .. https://t.co/JAmyorH0dV
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 14, 2018
Earlier on Tuesday, Mirza spoke about love and peace and told Twitterati not to spread hate.
"Food for thought - Is it really that difficult not to hate???As kids we are taught love and peace from the time we are born and I think it comes more naturally to love and accept rather than hate right? Since when have we become a world where hate wins over love time and again?," the ace tennis star wrote.
Food for thought - Is it really that difficult not to hate???As kids we are taught love and peace from the time we are born and I think it comes more naturally to love and accept rather than hate right? Since when have we become a world where hate wins over love time and again?😐
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 14, 2018
When someone adviced her to not take the trolls seriously, Mirza had this to say. "I am smiling :) it’s gonna take muchhhhhh more than a troll on social media to take over my brain ... thank you for your wishes,"
I am smiling :) it’s gonna take muchhhhhh more than a troll on social media to take over my brain ... thank you for your wishes 🙌🏽 https://t.co/NPBDz3h0UF
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 14, 2018
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Kiki And Other Weird Challenges, Don't Try At Home
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Kiki And Other Weird Challenges, Don't Try At Home
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Satyameva Jayate Review: John Takes on Manoj Bajpayee & Loses in This Predictable Cop Drama
- 'Brightest Star' Mary Kom Inspiring Sarjubala Devi For Boxing Glory at Asian Games
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
- Independence Day 2018 : The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
- Sussane Khan's Heart-warming Message for BFF Sonali Bendre Will Make You Smile
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...