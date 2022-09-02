'My Last Post': Shantanu Deshpande Quits Posting on LinkedIn With An Apology After '18-Hour' Row

Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, who sparked quite a stir on the internet has apologised to people who disagreed with him. Taking to LinkedIn, he said, “This is my last post on LinkedIn. Been a good ride.” He further wrote, “To those who were hurt by my post – apologies for the same. I recognise the need for nuance and context. This interview last evening possibly captured my point of view better. If time permits, do watch it.”

With this, he thanked many friends who dropped him a message to make sure that he was okay. “Means a lot. Genuinely,” he wrote.

This came after he received massive criticism for his previous LinkedIn post where he promoted hustle culture. “When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years,” Deshpande wrote.

Apologising for this, he posted an interview video of himself. In the interview, he said, “I apologize to people for whom the post may have hurt sentiments or come across without context or without nuance that I now recognize was a need.”

He further said, “In any field or pursuit which a human being takes, it could be art, sports, business, new job, whatever it is…the only variable you can control is your hard work. You cannot control how much money you are bonded with, you cannot control how much God-given talent you have, and you cannot control the way you are born in a city or a village. You can only control your hard work”.

Speaking about toxic culture, he advised youngsters to leave the company and look for other opportunities. He said, “If you are in a place where you are not learning or you are not feeling inspired or you are not having fun then you are in the wrong place. Change your work environment.”

