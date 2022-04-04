'My Love': Philadelphia Man's Debut Song He Wrote For Wife in 1958 Has TikTok Emotional

An 82-year-old man has shown the world that it’s never too late to do something new. The man debuted his single “My Love” on Tik Tok on March 18, 2022, to express the love he had for his wife. The song immediately went viral and fetched more than a million views and 4.3 lakh likes in a short span of time. The 82-year-old man, named Morton Block, hails from Philadelphia and his Instagram bio suggests that he plays in a band named ‘The Traditions’. The text on the video read, “Hard to put into words how incredible it is to drop my first single at 82 years old! Especially because I wrote this for my wife. This is 16mm footage from our honeymoon in Miami…1961.”

Here is the video:

LadBible reported that Morton wrote the song back in 1958 but did not pursue it for decades. Then his grandson helped him release the song last month on TikTok. The song was accompanied with clips of the couple’s honeymoon footage from 1961.

His grandson Matt revealed that they make music together and the idea of releasing the song came when Matt visited Morton for the holidays. While speaking to Newsweek, Morton explained how he met his wife Susan when he was just 17. Susan, at the time was 17 and after their first date in Atlantic City, Morton had to leave for Europe as he was deployed there. He was pretty sure that he wanted to spend his life with Susan but had no idea how she felt about him. That is when he wrote the song. He revealed that while the song features his lyrics, a jazz singer by the name Benny Benack III has voiced the song.

Morton was overwhelmed to receive so much love for the song on TikTok. He wrote, “Overwhelmed by all the love for this song…THANK YOU.”

