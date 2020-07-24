'My Mom will Cry': Comedian Reviews Egg Fried Rice Recipe That will Leave You 'Disgusted'

People watch cookery shows to learn new recipes, but stand-up comedian Nigel NG used it to entertain his followers on YouTube.

Nigel in the beginning of his video informs that he got the clip, in which a woman can be seen showing her viewers how to cook egg fried rice, from a fan.

The caption read, "Uncle Roger DISGUSTED by this Egg Fried Rice Video."

In the video, the comedian makes people laugh by giving funny reactions to the steps taken by the woman to prepare egg fried rice.

He points out how she starts cooking rice without washing it. Then, Nigel expresses shock when the woman drains water out of cooked rice and washes it with cold water.

The video of Nigel reviewing the recipe has gone viral on social media. It has garnered more than seven lakh views on YouTube.

Sharing Nigel’s video on Twitter, a comedian named Jenny Yang called the way of rice cooking a "hate crime."

A user asked by retweeting the clip, if she has been cooking rice wrong all her life, while the other said, "My mom would cry seeing this video."

When the woman washes the cooked rice with cold water, "RIP Rice 2020-2020" appears on the screen. Mentioning this thing, a Twitterati said the clip made her day.

One person said, "Haha. Speaks for all Asians and all asian foodies. Thanks Uncle."

Another user even mentioned that she felt disappointed after watching the video.