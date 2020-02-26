‘My Phone Was Updating’: Australian Woman Texts Boyfriend, He Replies 8 Years Later

An Australian woman has revealed how her dream of having a lasting relationship with her boyfriend took an unexpected turn almost a decade after it was already over.

The 36-year-old woman took to Instagram to share a screenshot which revealed a three-line exchange between her and her ex-boyfriend. She sent a message to him which he took eight years and seven months to reply.

Jennifer Sally spoke to news.com.au about how her partner Thomas ghosted her for many years.

"We were great together. There weren't any red flags, no warning bells. I never met his family because they lived interstate,” she said.



Thomas wanted to take her to Adelaide where his family resided and also professed his love for her.

According to Sally, moving in together was Thomas’ idea and they found a one-bedroom apartment. Sally said she was looking forward to it.



The lease was set with both their names on it. Things didn’t go as planned and on the day they were scheduled to shift, Thomas went “missing”.

“To say I was devastated would be a major understatement," news.com.au quoted her as saying.

The pair's conversation goes back to 2011 when it started with Thomas’ first text that said, “Hey gorgeous, how are ya?"



To which Sally replied three days later, "Hey, I'm good thanks. What you been up to?"

This message was met with radio silence from Thomas. He did finally reply though, over eight years later.

He said his response got delayed due to a phone update! “I had an update on my phone … long time it's been," read his text.

Jennifer’s is a typical case of ghosting and is currently posted on the news portal’s podcast Ghosted.