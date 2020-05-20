Internet's New Meme 'My Plans vs 2020' Accurately Sums up Our Feelings About Coronavirus

Five months in 2020, everyone has a common question - how to Ctrl + Z this year?
This year has since the beginning been a roller-coaster ride with the track only being a downward spiral.
After Amazon fires, and coronavirus pandemic, and murder hornets and now a cyclone, the world has had enough.
A new meme on the Internet, showing the comparison of two pictures side-by-side, along the lines of 'Expecations vs Reality' of 'My plans vs 2020' sums up what everyone has been feeling about their trainwreck of a year.
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/CQY7njq5Bm— mio (@spdrvrs) May 18, 2020
My plans vs 2020 #myplansvs2020 pic.twitter.com/PZucarItwn— ellie breeze (@_3llz_bellz_) May 19, 2020
My Plans. 2020.#JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/mjFaM4dpgE— #Beastars ♥️ (VS) #JurassicWorldDominion (@Vincent87411886) May 19, 2020
my plans i hoped for vs 2020 pic.twitter.com/CeLN4jl60T— pancho (@chopsticklick) May 19, 2020
My Plans. 2020 pic.twitter.com/fgk2nn4kBx— Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) May 20, 2020
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/BjK9TS9zIl— sara (@updatedsara) May 19, 2020
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/OAxrkWMDi7— Triple Threat (@Queerxoxox) May 18, 2020
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/qLK8wmOqWC— stan of cleves (@alex_abads) May 18, 2020
Me looking at all my 2020 plans in my notes pic.twitter.com/TXZQitX5xo— GOTHY (@gothykendoll) May 3, 2020
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/sFq5rh5Uma— 🌌 (@memoriesdw) May 18, 2020
My My— Chris Jones (@ChrisJonesGeek) May 19, 2020
Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/h2LV8NSbW0
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/jDB5MRmRUF— James Davies (@jamesorharry) May 19, 2020
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/IfTTfB5lui— Cónal Thomas (@ConalThomas) May 19, 2020
My plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/h0VrNbmhwJ— Johnny Vivash (@JohnnyVivash) May 19, 2020
However, life's not all bad. If you want a pick-me-up, here's a list of all the good things that have happened this year.