Internet's New Meme 'My Plans vs 2020' Accurately Sums up Our Feelings About Coronavirus

Five months in 2020, everyone has a common question - how to Ctrl + Z this year?

This year has since the beginning been a roller-coaster ride with the track only being a downward spiral.

After Amazon fires, and coronavirus pandemic, and murder hornets and now a cyclone, the world has had enough.

A new meme on the Internet, showing the comparison of two pictures side-by-side, along the lines of 'Expecations vs Reality' of 'My plans vs 2020' sums up what everyone has been feeling about their trainwreck of a year.









my plans i hoped for vs 2020 pic.twitter.com/CeLN4jl60T — pancho (@chopsticklick) May 19, 2020









my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/OAxrkWMDi7 — Triple Threat (@Queerxoxox) May 18, 2020

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/qLK8wmOqWC — stan of cleves (@alex_abads) May 18, 2020





Me looking at all my 2020 plans in my notes pic.twitter.com/TXZQitX5xo — GOTHY (@gothykendoll) May 3, 2020

My My

Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/h2LV8NSbW0 — Chris Jones (@ChrisJonesGeek) May 19, 2020





My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/jDB5MRmRUF — James Davies (@jamesorharry) May 19, 2020

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/IfTTfB5lui — Cónal Thomas (@ConalThomas) May 19, 2020





However, life's not all bad. If you want a pick-me-up, here's a list of all the good things that have happened this year.