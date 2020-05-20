BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Internet's New Meme 'My Plans vs 2020' Accurately Sums up Our Feelings About Coronavirus

Image credits: Twitter

Image credits: Twitter

This year has since the beginning been a roller-coaster ride with the track only being a downward spiral.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
Five months in 2020, everyone has a common question - how to Ctrl + Z this year?

This year has since the beginning been a roller-coaster ride with the track only being a downward spiral.

After Amazon fires, and coronavirus pandemic, and murder hornets and now a cyclone, the world has had enough.

A new meme on the Internet, showing the comparison of two pictures side-by-side, along the lines of 'Expecations vs Reality' of 'My plans vs 2020' sums up what everyone has been feeling about their trainwreck of a year.








However, life's not all bad. If you want a pick-me-up, here's a list of all the good things that have happened this year.


