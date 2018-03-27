GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

'My Story No Different From Hijra on Street': Meet Pakistan's First Transgender News Anchor

Marvia Malik appeared on news channel on March 23.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 27, 2018, 12:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'My Story No Different From Hijra on Street': Meet Pakistan's First Transgender News Anchor
Kohenoor News/ Facebook
Life hasn't exactly been a bed of roses for Marvia Malik.

From being bullied to social exclusion to being denied jobs and education, the transgender community faces insurmountable discrimination all over the world. And so did Malik.

Now, in a historic move, a local news channel in Pakistan-- Kohenoor TV, has hired Malik, a transgender person as a news anchor, claiming to be the first in the country.

Malik, who first appeared on Pakistan national TV on 23rd March, said the difficulties faced by people like her in Pakistan are far from over.

Speaking to VOA News, Malik said: "I am a journalism degree holder, but I faced the same difficulties the transgender people who simply beg or dance in the streets."


Malik, 21, was denied any support from her own family and disowned by her loved ones. “My family knows I have modelled and they know that I work as a newscaster,” Malik said. “It’s the age of social media and there’s nothing that my family doesn’t know. But they have still disowned me.”

She said she was thrown out of her home when she finished her 10th grade, after which she joined a beauty salon, and earned just about enough to put herself through college. "But it was not easy. My story is no different from that of a hijra on the street you see begging," she was quoted as saying by Thomson Reuters Foundation.

But a determined Malik took it upon herself to get educated and get a job in the media field. "On my own, I did some menial jobs and continued my studies. I had always wanted to be a news anchor, and my dream came true when I got selected," she added.

Speaking to VOA News, the owner of the TV station, Junaid Ansari said that the move wasn't aimed at making a point and breaking taboos but Malik's selection was merely on the basis of merit and not gender. "They are human beings, too, and they should be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. I purely made the decision on the basis of treating all humans equally.The thought of challenging the social norms or breaking taboos did not even come to my mind," Ansari said.

As for Malik, her happiness knew no bounds. Malik told BBC she had to stop herself from screaming with joy when she learned that she had landed the job. "The dream that I saw for myself, I was able to climb on the first stair to achieving it," she told BBC.



When the images of Malik reading out news surfaced on Twitter, they went viral in no time.

















Malik only hopes that her work will inspire others in her country and help improve the lives of Pakistan's transgender community.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You