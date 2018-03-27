English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'My Story No Different From Hijra on Street': Meet Pakistan's First Transgender News Anchor
Marvia Malik appeared on news channel on March 23.
Kohenoor News/ Facebook
Life hasn't exactly been a bed of roses for Marvia Malik.
From being bullied to social exclusion to being denied jobs and education, the transgender community faces insurmountable discrimination all over the world. And so did Malik.
Now, in a historic move, a local news channel in Pakistan-- Kohenoor TV, has hired Malik, a transgender person as a news anchor, claiming to be the first in the country.
Malik, who first appeared on Pakistan national TV on 23rd March, said the difficulties faced by people like her in Pakistan are far from over.
Speaking to VOA News, Malik said: "I am a journalism degree holder, but I faced the same difficulties the transgender people who simply beg or dance in the streets."
Malik, 21, was denied any support from her own family and disowned by her loved ones. “My family knows I have modelled and they know that I work as a newscaster,” Malik said. “It’s the age of social media and there’s nothing that my family doesn’t know. But they have still disowned me.”
She said she was thrown out of her home when she finished her 10th grade, after which she joined a beauty salon, and earned just about enough to put herself through college. "But it was not easy. My story is no different from that of a hijra on the street you see begging," she was quoted as saying by Thomson Reuters Foundation.
But a determined Malik took it upon herself to get educated and get a job in the media field. "On my own, I did some menial jobs and continued my studies. I had always wanted to be a news anchor, and my dream came true when I got selected," she added.
Speaking to VOA News, the owner of the TV station, Junaid Ansari said that the move wasn't aimed at making a point and breaking taboos but Malik's selection was merely on the basis of merit and not gender. "They are human beings, too, and they should be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. I purely made the decision on the basis of treating all humans equally.The thought of challenging the social norms or breaking taboos did not even come to my mind," Ansari said.
As for Malik, her happiness knew no bounds. Malik told BBC she had to stop herself from screaming with joy when she learned that she had landed the job. "The dream that I saw for myself, I was able to climb on the first stair to achieving it," she told BBC.
When the images of Malik reading out news surfaced on Twitter, they went viral in no time.
Malik only hopes that her work will inspire others in her country and help improve the lives of Pakistan's transgender community.
Also Watch
From being bullied to social exclusion to being denied jobs and education, the transgender community faces insurmountable discrimination all over the world. And so did Malik.
Now, in a historic move, a local news channel in Pakistan-- Kohenoor TV, has hired Malik, a transgender person as a news anchor, claiming to be the first in the country.
Malik, who first appeared on Pakistan national TV on 23rd March, said the difficulties faced by people like her in Pakistan are far from over.
Speaking to VOA News, Malik said: "I am a journalism degree holder, but I faced the same difficulties the transgender people who simply beg or dance in the streets."
#Pakistan first transgender news caster on screen now - Maavia Malik pic.twitter.com/uXJipyrEfL
— Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) March 23, 2018
Malik, 21, was denied any support from her own family and disowned by her loved ones. “My family knows I have modelled and they know that I work as a newscaster,” Malik said. “It’s the age of social media and there’s nothing that my family doesn’t know. But they have still disowned me.”
She said she was thrown out of her home when she finished her 10th grade, after which she joined a beauty salon, and earned just about enough to put herself through college. "But it was not easy. My story is no different from that of a hijra on the street you see begging," she was quoted as saying by Thomson Reuters Foundation.
But a determined Malik took it upon herself to get educated and get a job in the media field. "On my own, I did some menial jobs and continued my studies. I had always wanted to be a news anchor, and my dream came true when I got selected," she added.
Speaking to VOA News, the owner of the TV station, Junaid Ansari said that the move wasn't aimed at making a point and breaking taboos but Malik's selection was merely on the basis of merit and not gender. "They are human beings, too, and they should be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. I purely made the decision on the basis of treating all humans equally.The thought of challenging the social norms or breaking taboos did not even come to my mind," Ansari said.
As for Malik, her happiness knew no bounds. Malik told BBC she had to stop herself from screaming with joy when she learned that she had landed the job. "The dream that I saw for myself, I was able to climb on the first stair to achieving it," she told BBC.
When the images of Malik reading out news surfaced on Twitter, they went viral in no time.
1st ever transgender newscaster takes on airwaves in Pakistan. Maavia Malik created history for becoming successful model and now broadcast journalist, paving way for about 500K transgender to chose honorable professions in the country of 200 million @KhyberNews247 pic.twitter.com/D9rgOAXAmI — Mubarak Ali (@mubarak74) March 24, 2018
While Trump bans most transgender from serving in military, a Pakistani news channel, Kohinoor TV, has launched Maavia Malik Queen as the first ever #trangender news anchor in Pakistan!
More power to marginalized segments! #EqualRightsForAll pic.twitter.com/hq6uPtwlxI
— Kapil Dev (@kdsindhi) March 24, 2018
This is something great. Pakistan's first transgender newscaster Maavia Malik. pic.twitter.com/lmBEtK21IX — Faheem Alvi. (@faheemalvi4515) March 25, 2018
First time in Pakistan television history, a transgender named Maavia Malik has been given the opportunity to become a news anchor. Brilliant innitiative! pic.twitter.com/7B028g29aY
— SamarTahir-PTI (@Tahir3Samar) March 24, 2018
There’s nothing #transgender people can’t do; we’re educated, have degrees, but no opportunities, no encouragement. I want to change this: Marvia Malik, #Pakistan's first transgender news anchor. She's also done modelling. Go girl! 💪 https://t.co/y5Df7AHfkc pic.twitter.com/YSA0jYdIIL — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) March 25, 2018
Malik only hopes that her work will inspire others in her country and help improve the lives of Pakistan's transgender community.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- ISSF junior World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Anmol Win Air Pistol Mixed Gold
- Padmaavat Is Now Screening On Amazon Prime Video; Watch Deepika's Announcement
- Race 3: Sylvester Stallone Finally Spotted the Right Salman Khan!
- Ranveer, Varun and Jacqueline to Burn the Floor at IPL Opening Ceremony
- Toyota Yaris to Launch in India Next Month - Detailed Image Gallery