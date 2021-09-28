'My Universe': ESA Joins the BTS X Coldplay Craze All the Way From Space

Last week, South Korean artists BTS and English band Coldplay came out with their first song My Universe. Fans of Coldplay and BTS were equally rejoiced to hear collaboration that brought two of the most influential bands in the world together. Now, it seems the cosmic theme of the song has even impressed the European Space Station (ESA), who cannot stop humming the tune. In its recent tweet shared on Sunday, the ESA posted a series of images captured over the week from September 20 to September 24.

To caption the images, ESA wrote a few lines from the My Universe song and hopped on to the trending hashtag that has been used by fans on the social media. The tweet by the ESA read, “‘And you (you), you are (you are) My Universe, And you make my world light up inside.’ Coldplay x BTS. Our Week In Images, 20-24 September 2021.”

The tweet has received over 56.1k likes and 17k retweets since it was shared on the microblogging site. Fans of BTS and Coldplay came together to appreciate ESA’s tweet,as one user commented, “Thanks ESA, it means a lot.” While another user said, “So sweet of you, thank you so much for your love towards our boys.”

The latest single released by BTS and Coldplay is part of the British rock band’s upcoming album Music of the Spheres. My Universe is sung in both English and Korean and is the second single after Higher Power released ahead of Coldplay's ninth studio album which will be out on October 15. In the Coldplay X BTS Inside 'My Universe' Documentary, Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin talks about how he flew to Seoul earlier this year amidst much pandemic-restrictions to record the song with the septet, Jin Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V. The documentary also shows how Martin tries his hands at singing in Korean but ends up making fellow BTS members laugh.

One of the fans commented on ESA’s tweet with a screengrab of the My Universe making documentary and wrote, “Universe aligns when legends come forward.”

Another elated fan commented, “Seriously….ESA tweeted Coldplay×BTS My Universe connecting it with the whole real scientific world ? It's so great.”

