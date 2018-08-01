GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'My Wife Went on Honeymoon Without Me': Anil Kapoor Revisits His 45-Year-Old Relationship With Sunita

Anil Kapoor's heartwarming relationship with his wife Sunita will melt your hearts.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:August 1, 2018, 11:15 AM IST
Image credits: Humans of Bombay / Facebook
Anil Kapoor may be busy recreating the iconic song 'Badan pe sitare' for his upcoming movie Fanney Khan, but he found time to revisit the 45-year-old relationship he has shared with his best friend and wife, Sunita Kapoor.

Humans Of Bombay, a page that catalogs real-life stories, featured the Fanney Khan actor recently and boy, he had a lot to say about his soulmate.

In the Facebook post, Kapoor shares how he fell in love with Sunita long before he had made it big in the Hindi Film Industry and how the 'other girl' helped him land a date with the love of his life.

It started with a prank call, he says in the post - which was the first time Kapoor had ever spoken to his present-wife, "that’s when I first spoke to her and fell in love with her voice!"

sunita kapoor

Image credits: Sunita Kapoor / Instagram

He adds how the friendship continued because of someone else. "We used to discuss this other girl I liked – you know, if I like her or she likes me? And then suddenly, that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken. So my friendship with Sunita became stronger because of a broken heart! Little did I know that Sunita was the one all along."

He also mentions how his real-life romance was nothing like the ones on-screen. "It’s not like in the films – I didn’t ask her to be my girlfriend...we both just knew."

Kapoor goes on to narrate about his struggling days in Bollywood and how Sunita stood by him in the thick and thin of times.

"She was from a liberal family––a banker’s daughter with a happening modelling career and I was totally bekaar! I lived in Chembur and she lived on Nepeansea road, so I would call her and say ‘I’ll take the bus and reach in an hour.’ She would scream, ‘No come fast by taxi!’ then I’d say ‘Arrey I don’t have money’ and she’d say ‘Just come na, I’ll manage’ and pay for my cab!"

He reminisces his first breakthrough movie -- Meri Jung, which eventually gave him the confidence to ask out Sunita to marry him. What did he do next?

"I called Sunita and said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow – it’s tomorrow or never’ and the next day, in the presence of about 10 people we were married!"

sunita kapoor

Image credits: Sunita Kapoor / Instagram

In the post, he also reveals how he couldn't manage to go to his honeymoon because of his shoot schedule so his wife went all alone.

"I went for my shoot 3 days later and madam travelled abroad on our honeymoon...without me!"

After 45 years of friendship, love, and companionship, Kapoor believes that he and Sunita have just started dating and their romantic dinners and walks have just begun.

"They don’t make people like her anymore. She’s the perfect mother, perfect wife...and the reason I wake up every morning, motivated."

You can read the entire post here:

