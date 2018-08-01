English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'My Wife Went on Honeymoon Without Me': Anil Kapoor Revisits His 45-Year-Old Relationship With Sunita
Anil Kapoor's heartwarming relationship with his wife Sunita will melt your hearts.
Image credits: Humans of Bombay / Facebook
Loading...
Anil Kapoor may be busy recreating the iconic song 'Badan pe sitare' for his upcoming movie Fanney Khan, but he found time to revisit the 45-year-old relationship he has shared with his best friend and wife, Sunita Kapoor.
Humans Of Bombay, a page that catalogs real-life stories, featured the Fanney Khan actor recently and boy, he had a lot to say about his soulmate.
In the Facebook post, Kapoor shares how he fell in love with Sunita long before he had made it big in the Hindi Film Industry and how the 'other girl' helped him land a date with the love of his life.
It started with a prank call, he says in the post - which was the first time Kapoor had ever spoken to his present-wife, "that’s when I first spoke to her and fell in love with her voice!"
Image credits: Sunita Kapoor / Instagram
He adds how the friendship continued because of someone else. "We used to discuss this other girl I liked – you know, if I like her or she likes me? And then suddenly, that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken. So my friendship with Sunita became stronger because of a broken heart! Little did I know that Sunita was the one all along."
He also mentions how his real-life romance was nothing like the ones on-screen. "It’s not like in the films – I didn’t ask her to be my girlfriend...we both just knew."
Kapoor goes on to narrate about his struggling days in Bollywood and how Sunita stood by him in the thick and thin of times.
"She was from a liberal family––a banker’s daughter with a happening modelling career and I was totally bekaar! I lived in Chembur and she lived on Nepeansea road, so I would call her and say ‘I’ll take the bus and reach in an hour.’ She would scream, ‘No come fast by taxi!’ then I’d say ‘Arrey I don’t have money’ and she’d say ‘Just come na, I’ll manage’ and pay for my cab!"
He reminisces his first breakthrough movie -- Meri Jung, which eventually gave him the confidence to ask out Sunita to marry him. What did he do next?
"I called Sunita and said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow – it’s tomorrow or never’ and the next day, in the presence of about 10 people we were married!"
Image credits: Sunita Kapoor / Instagram
In the post, he also reveals how he couldn't manage to go to his honeymoon because of his shoot schedule so his wife went all alone.
"I went for my shoot 3 days later and madam travelled abroad on our honeymoon...without me!"
After 45 years of friendship, love, and companionship, Kapoor believes that he and Sunita have just started dating and their romantic dinners and walks have just begun.
"They don’t make people like her anymore. She’s the perfect mother, perfect wife...and the reason I wake up every morning, motivated."
You can read the entire post here:
Also Watch
Humans Of Bombay, a page that catalogs real-life stories, featured the Fanney Khan actor recently and boy, he had a lot to say about his soulmate.
In the Facebook post, Kapoor shares how he fell in love with Sunita long before he had made it big in the Hindi Film Industry and how the 'other girl' helped him land a date with the love of his life.
It started with a prank call, he says in the post - which was the first time Kapoor had ever spoken to his present-wife, "that’s when I first spoke to her and fell in love with her voice!"
Image credits: Sunita Kapoor / Instagram
He adds how the friendship continued because of someone else. "We used to discuss this other girl I liked – you know, if I like her or she likes me? And then suddenly, that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken. So my friendship with Sunita became stronger because of a broken heart! Little did I know that Sunita was the one all along."
He also mentions how his real-life romance was nothing like the ones on-screen. "It’s not like in the films – I didn’t ask her to be my girlfriend...we both just knew."
Kapoor goes on to narrate about his struggling days in Bollywood and how Sunita stood by him in the thick and thin of times.
"She was from a liberal family––a banker’s daughter with a happening modelling career and I was totally bekaar! I lived in Chembur and she lived on Nepeansea road, so I would call her and say ‘I’ll take the bus and reach in an hour.’ She would scream, ‘No come fast by taxi!’ then I’d say ‘Arrey I don’t have money’ and she’d say ‘Just come na, I’ll manage’ and pay for my cab!"
He reminisces his first breakthrough movie -- Meri Jung, which eventually gave him the confidence to ask out Sunita to marry him. What did he do next?
"I called Sunita and said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow – it’s tomorrow or never’ and the next day, in the presence of about 10 people we were married!"
Image credits: Sunita Kapoor / Instagram
In the post, he also reveals how he couldn't manage to go to his honeymoon because of his shoot schedule so his wife went all alone.
"I went for my shoot 3 days later and madam travelled abroad on our honeymoon...without me!"
After 45 years of friendship, love, and companionship, Kapoor believes that he and Sunita have just started dating and their romantic dinners and walks have just begun.
"They don’t make people like her anymore. She’s the perfect mother, perfect wife...and the reason I wake up every morning, motivated."
You can read the entire post here:
Also Watch
-
Watch : “Shiv Bhakt” Tej Pratap
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Watch : “Shiv Bhakt” Tej Pratap
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 27 July , 2018 Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
- Remember Deepika Chikhalia Who Played Sita in Ramayan? This is What She Looks Like Now
- WhatsApp Finally Brings Group Video, Voice Calling Feature on Android and iOS
- Smarter Smartphones on The Way as 80% of New Phones Will Have AI by 2023
- Microsoft Needs a Surface Go as More Than Just an Apple iPad Rival
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...