News18» News»Buzz»Myntra Changing its 'Offensive Logo' After Complaint Has Started a Meme Fest on Twitter
2-MIN READ

Myntra Changing its 'Offensive Logo' After Complaint Has Started a Meme Fest on Twitter

Myntra announced its decision to tweak its logo after a formal complaint claimed that it was offensive and resembled a naked woman.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

On Saturday, e-commerce brand Myntra announced its decision to tweak its logo after a formal complaint claimed that it was offensive and resembled a naked woman.

The complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Cyber police alleging that the current signage of the online shopping portal is "offensive and insulting to women."

Naaz Patel, who is associated with Avesta Foundation NGO, filed the complaint in December 2020 with the state cyber police. The Mumbai-based activist demanded removal of the Myntra logo and threatened appropriate action against the company in case they failed in implementing the suggested changes. Before lodging the complaint formally, Patel voiced her opinions online. She brought up the matter on multiple forums and platforms on social media.

READ: Myntra to Change 'Offensive' Logo Following Complaint from Women's Rights Activist

Rashmi Karandikar, DCP, Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai police, told Jagran English that the logo was found to be offensive in nature. An email was sent to the e-commerce firm, following the complaint. After controversy surrounding the issue and backlash received by people, the Flipkart-backed e-commerce giant agreed to change the company’s logo.

The officials of the company came down for a meeting. They notified that the management of the company has decided to revise the logo in a month's time. Myntra will be changing the official logo across all places. They are already in plans to revise the logo on their website and app. They will additionally follow the same through their promotional and packaging material as well. Printing orders for packaging material with the new logo have reportedly been issued by the company already. Myntra is yet to unveil the revised logo of the online shopping app.

Following Myntra's announcement, social media users were quick to point out that interpretation of logos would lie in the eyes of the beholder. Many even tweeted sarcastic memes of what other brands, whose logos too may be perceived as offensive, could be thinking.

Myntra is one of the largest online retailers for apparel and accessories in India. The Flipkart-owned company recently grabbed headlines for its ‘End of Reason Sale.’ The popular E-commerce site sold 1.1 crore products in only 5 days’ time.


