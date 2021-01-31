Myntra Changing its 'Offensive Logo' After Complaint Has Started a Meme Fest on Twitter

On Saturday, e-commerce brand Myntra announced its decision to tweak its logo after a formal complaint claimed that it was offensive and resembled a naked woman.

The complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Cyber police alleging that the current signage of the online shopping portal is "offensive and insulting to women."

Naaz Patel, who is associated with Avesta Foundation NGO, filed the complaint in December 2020 with the state cyber police. The Mumbai-based activist demanded removal of the Myntra logo and threatened appropriate action against the company in case they failed in implementing the suggested changes. Before lodging the complaint formally, Patel voiced her opinions online. She brought up the matter on multiple forums and platforms on social media.

Rashmi Karandikar, DCP, Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai police, told Jagran English that the logo was found to be offensive in nature. An email was sent to the e-commerce firm, following the complaint. After controversy surrounding the issue and backlash received by people, the Flipkart-backed e-commerce giant agreed to change the company’s logo.

The officials of the company came down for a meeting. They notified that the management of the company has decided to revise the logo in a month's time. Myntra will be changing the official logo across all places. They are already in plans to revise the logo on their website and app. They will additionally follow the same through their promotional and packaging material as well. Printing orders for packaging material with the new logo have reportedly been issued by the company already. Myntra is yet to unveil the revised logo of the online shopping app.

Following Myntra's announcement, social media users were quick to point out that interpretation of logos would lie in the eyes of the beholder. Many even tweeted sarcastic memes of what other brands, whose logos too may be perceived as offensive, could be thinking.

Also taking offence at this insensitive Kwality Wall's logo on behalf of everyone on Twitter because sabka dil toota hua hai. pic.twitter.com/4YQJFD325j — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) January 30, 2021

Look at this offensively misleading TVS logo jisme ek TV bhi nahi hai. pic.twitter.com/lJa43o9gsu — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) January 30, 2021

*Myntra had to change its logo after a woman compliants against it for being offensive*McDonald's India right now : pic.twitter.com/ID8LuIU83D — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) January 30, 2021

If #MyntraLogo is changing then Doordarshan also needs to change its logo, it looks like "69"#Myntra pic.twitter.com/XVaLmvUXnp — Karan Padhiar (@karanpadhiar) January 30, 2021

Very offended by this Fortis logo which reminds me of all the catches I've dropped while playing cricket as a kid. pic.twitter.com/4pS3NhJhbB — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) January 30, 2021

Myntra changes logo after activist calls it 'offensive' towards women.*Meanwhile other companies :- pic.twitter.com/BtS4DGF8j8 — Anurag 💫🇮🇳 (@anu_tweets_) January 30, 2021

after Myntra's logo controversy"other companies with perfectly innocent logos - pic.twitter.com/SwtLl0uME7 — Tweet Chor 👑 (Anaab Shanaab Fan account) (@Pagal_aurat) January 30, 2021

Myntra is one of the largest online retailers for apparel and accessories in India. The Flipkart-owned company recently grabbed headlines for its ‘End of Reason Sale.’ The popular E-commerce site sold 1.1 crore products in only 5 days’ time.