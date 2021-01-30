Myntra to Change 'Offensive' Logo Following Complaint from Women's Rights Activist

E-commerce brand Myntra has decided to replace its existing logo with a new one following a complaint that claimed it was offensive towards women. The complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Cyber police alleging that the current signage of the online shopping portal is "offensive and insulting to women."

Naaz Patel, who is associated with Avesta Foundation NGO, filed the complaint in December 2020 with the state cyber police. The Mumbai-based activist demanded removal of the Myntra logo and threatened appropriate action against the company in case they failed in implementing the suggested changes. Before lodging the complaint formally, Patel voiced her opinions online. She brought up the matter on multiple forums and platforms on social media.

Rashmi Karandikar, DCP, Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai police, told Jagran English that the logo was found to be offensive in nature. An email was sent to the e-commerce firm, following the complaint. After controversy surrounding the issue and backlash received by people, the Flipkart-backed e-commerce giant agreed to change the company’s logo.

The officials of the company came down for a meeting. They notified that the management of the company has decided to revise the logo in a month's time. Myntra will be changing the official logo across all places. They are already in plans to revise the logo on their website and app. They will additionally follow the same through their promotional and packaging material as well. Printing orders for packaging material with the new logo have reportedly been issued by the company already. Myntra is yet to unveil the revised logo of the online shopping app.

A logo acts as a medium of communication between the company and its target customers and is an important factor in branding. In the past, there have been a few incidents where brands faced backlash for their logos and promotional mediums. For the unversed, Myntra is one of the largest online retailers for apparel and accessories in India. The Flipkart-owned company recently grabbed headlines for its ‘End of Reason Sale.’ The popular E-commerce site sold 1.1 crore products in only 5 days’ time. The annual winter sale proved to be a massive hit for Myntra as it logged 51% increase in the website traffic during 2020, as compared to the sale that took place in 2019.